6 risers and fallers from WR workouts at the NFL combine

The NFL scouting combine kicked off Thursday night with wide receivers, quarterbacks, and tight ends taking center stage. It was the wideout group that stole the show with blazing 40 times and impressive showings of athleticism. While some pass catchers might have driven their stock up, others could their names slip down early boards after the first night of action. Either way, the New Orleans Saints are sure to be keeping a close eye on this class, so here are seven risers and fallers among the wide receiver group

Riser: Christian Watson, North Dakota State

At 6-foot-4, 208 pounds Christian Watson already stood out at the Senior Bowl back in February. He found a way to make a little extra money while at the NFL scouting combine. Watson ran a 4.36 40-yard dash, add 38.5 inches in the vertical, and racked up 11-foot-4 on the broad jump. His display of speed and athleticism on top of his size could shoot him into the early second, maybe even late first round of this year’s draft.

Faller: David Bell, Purdue

There were already a lot of questions around David Bell’s athleticism coming into this process. The combine was a great opportunity to answer those doubt, but Bell came up a bit short. While he didn’t measure in poorly coming in at a respectable 6-foot, 208 pounds, his speed (4.65 40) and explosion (9-foot 10 broad, 33-inch vertical) testing led him to a perilous 2.72 unofficial Relative Athletic Score. Remember, the Saints tend to lean toward players who score above 8.99.

Riser: Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Pierce and his college quarterback Desmond Ridder both had good days, but the senior wideout might have propelled himself into early day two conversation if not higher. At 6-foot-3, 211 pounds Pierce ran an impressive 4.41 while adding a whopping 40.5-inch vertical leap. His 9.62 unofficial RAS score is a good sign as well.

Faller: Drake London, Southern California

Drake London has been a high-variance name on wide receiver draft boards. Some have him in being drafted first round, others have him falling to the third. London didn’t necessarily hurt himself at the combine because he could not participate. But the fact that other similarly built receivers like Alec Pierce and Christian Watson had such standout performances means that London could lose some of his ground ahead of USC’s Pro Day in late March.

Riser: Chris Olave, Ohio State

Chris Olave and teammate Garrett Wilson both had good showings at workouts, but one piece will set Olave apart. Even though the time didn’t stand, there were hours that went by during which it was believed that he blazed a 4.26 40-yard dash. While this has since been adjusted to a still very good 4.39, as they say, all press is good press. Even though his explosion will be questioned with only a 32-inch vertical leap, right now all of the conversation is around Olave’s speed.

Faller: Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Treylon Burks was expected to be a version of Deebo Samuel with DK Metcalf-like measurables. Those were perhaps unfair expectations, but let’s not go overboard here. Burks is still wildly talented and should be one of the top receivers off the board come April’s draft. His 4.55 40-yard dash will raise some questions and may knock him down some boards initially, but it’s warranted to expect him to improve on those numbers at his Pro Day.

Riser: Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Skyy Moore might have measured in with a small build. But 5-foot-9, 195 pounds is about what was expected. Moore helped himself with 4.41 40-yard dash time as well as a 10-foot-5 broad jump. Both put on display his speed and explosiveness. However, it was perhaps his route running, hands and precision in the position drills that helped put him on the map. NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah is convinced he’ll no longer be available beyond round two. If the Saints like Moore, they may need to pick him in the middle of the second round at No. 49 overall.

