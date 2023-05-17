6 revenge games on Broncos’ 2023 schedule

The Denver Broncos now know their 2023 schedule and it will feature six revenge games with former Broncos facing off against their old team. Here’s a quick look at six games with ex-Denver players on the 2023 schedule.

Corliss Waitman, Calvin Anderson (New England Patriots)

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Corliss Waitman was the punter for the Broncos in 2022, where he saw the field an NFL-most 96 times. Waitman’s replacement is Riley Dixon, who comes from the Los Angeles Rams. Dixon was originally drafted by Denver in 2016 and spent two years in the Mile High City before being traded to the New York Giants, where he played for four seasons.

Tackle Calvin Anderson was part of the revolving door of offensive linemen the Broncos saw in 2022 before he went down due to injury. Anderson spent three seasons as in Denver before signing with the Patriots during 2023 free agency. Ex-Denver lineman James Ferentz also plays in New England.

The Broncos will face the Patriots on Christmas Eve, 2023.

Billy Turner (New York Jets)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Billy Turner had two stints in Denver (2016-2018, 2022) as an offensive lineman. Turner saw extended time (seven starts) with the Broncos in 2022 when so many lineman went down due to injury. Turner joins the Jets, who traded for former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers a week before the 2023 NFL draft. Turner also reunites with short-lived Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who lasted just 15 games with the Broncos. New York also has former Denver lineman Connor McGovern.

The Broncos will host the Jets at Empower Field in Week 5.

Jacob Bobenmoyer (Las Vegas Raiders)

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Bobenmoyer (No. 46), a player who went from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, to being a three-year Broncos long snapper before signing with the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Denver will see Bobenmoyer twice a year, as the Raiders bookend the Broncos’ 2023 schedule (Week 1, Week 17).

Graham Glasgow (Detroit Lions)

(Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Glasgow returns to the Detroit Lions after three years in Denver. The 30-year-old grizzled offensive lineman played on the Broncos’ line under several quarterbacks: Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock and Russell Wilson. During his tenure in Denver, Glasgow started 33 games. The Lions also have former Broncos wide receivers Kalif Raymond and Trinity Benson. Denver faces Detroit in Week 15.

Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed and Eric Saubert (Miami Dolphins)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

In two seasons as a Bronco, tight end Eric Saubert caught 23 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Denver’s tight end room became very crowded in 2022 when rookie Greg Dulcich and Albert Okwuegbunam were healthy. Saubert may have returned, but the Broncos acquired tight end Adam Trautman from the New Orleans Saints in a trade during the 2023 NFL draft instead.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb was selected by Denver with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and he struggled to stay healthy after that. Chubb was supposed to star opposite of former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, but the two hardly saw the field together. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins in the middle of the 2022 season for running back Chase Edmonds and two draft picks (a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick). He earned a Pro Bowl nod from Miami last fall. The first-round from the Dolphins pick ended up being part of the compensation Denver sent to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for the rights to the contract of head coach Sean Payton. It is yet to be seen who will come out on top of this deal. Miami also has former Broncos pass rusher Malik Reed and wide receivers River Cracraft and Freddie Swain.

Denver will face the Dolphins in Miami in Week 3.

Von Miller and Latavius Murray (Buffalo Bills)

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

In 2022, running back Latavius Murray became one of the brightest spots in the Denver Broncos’ offense. Murray took over as the top back after Javonte Williams went down with a season-ending knee injury and Melvin Gordon couldn’t stop gifting opponents extra possessions with his fumbling habit. In 12 games, Murray rushed with a team-high 703 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Despite his success, re-signing Murray in 2023 was not a high priority for Denver general manager George Paton. Instead, the Broncos targeted former Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine, signing Perine to a two-year deal.

Linebacker Von Miller is the highest-profile former Bronco to appear on this list. Miller won Super Bowl 50’s MVP award for his performance against the Carolina Panthers. Miller was selected by Denver with the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, spending a memorable decade with the Broncos. Miller’s time in Denver came to an end during the 2021 season when he was traded mid-season to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

After hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for a second time with the Rams, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills on a six-year deal worth up to $120 million in 2022. Miller only played in 11 games for the Bills last fall, recording eight sacks and forcing one fumble before ending his season prematurely with a knee injury. Buffalo also has former Denver punter Sam Martin.

The Broncos face the Bills on Monday Night Football on the road in Week 10.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire