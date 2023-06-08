6 remaining free agents Chargers should consider signing

After free agency and the draft, the Chargers’ roster is nearly set ahead of training camp. Still, there are some position groups that need to be shored up.

With that being said, here are six free agents Los Angeles could consider signing.

S John Johnson

The Chargers have the star-studded Derwin James headlining the positional group, but the rest of the safety room is still lacking talent.

Johnson played under Brandon Staley in 2020 when he was the defensive coordinator for the Rams. That year, Johnson was the primary play-caller for Staley’s defense, where he had his best campaign yet.

The 27-year-old Johnson is savvy, adept in pass coverage and run defense, and versatile in playing both safety spots and slot cornerback.

TE Geoff Swaim

The Chargers failed to draft a tight end, which I thought was head-scratching, considering part of their lackluster rushing offense came from not having a true run-blocking TE. Swaim could fill that role.

After being drafted by the Cowboys in 2015, Swaim played under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier. Across eight seasons, Swaim has 100 receptions for 752 yards and six touchdowns.

CB Troy Hill

Like the safety position, the cornerback room can benefit from additional depth. J.C. Jackson is still working his way back from a torn patellar tendon. Asante Samuel Jr. was great in coverage but struggled in run defense.

Hill had a career year playing for Staley in 2020. He tied for second on the team with three interceptions and scored three of their defensive touchdowns that year. Hill also had ten passes defended. In 2021, the Browns signed him to a huge deal. But they traded him back to the Rams after just one season.

Furthermore, Hill provides the versatility to play outside cornerback or in the slot.

CB Bryce Callahan

Ja’Sir Taylor played well in the slot in his rookie season, but banking on him to start might be a tall task. Bringing back Callahan could provide the position with a proven veteran and stability.

Callahan, who was signed last offseason, was a pivotal piece in their defense in 2022. In 11 games started, he set new career-best marks in tackles (47) while picking off three passes.

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

The Chargers’ edge defender room looks good. Still, with Joey Bosa’s injury history, they can’t count on him staying healthy for an entire season. Additionally, they’re excited for Tuli Tuipolutu, but at just 20 years old, he may experience growing pains.

Clowney, the former first-rounder, only had three sacks last year, but he still had 24 hurries in 305 pass rush snaps. He finished with a 70 pass rush grade, 74.3 run defense grade, and 75.8 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Clowney brings experience, production, and leadership – three things Staley covets.

OT Dennis Kelly

The Chargers have their starting offensive line set, but they would benefit from bringing in competition for the swing tackle spot with Foster Sarell, who struggled when he was called upon to start last season.

Kelly is entering his 12th season in the NFL after spending time with the Eagles (2012-2015), Titans (2016-2020), Packers (2021) and Colts (2022). He has played in 130 regular season games with 54 starts and appeared in eight playoff games with two starts.

Furthermore, Kelly has experience at both tackle spots.

