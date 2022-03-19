6 remaining free agents Chargers could consider signing

The Chargers have been quite active this free agency period, trading for Khalil Mack, signing J.C. Jackson, Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day, and re-signing some of their own.

After all of the moves made, Los Angeles has about $13.6 million left in spending money, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

With the second wave of free agents coming up, general manager Tom Telesco might choose to make one or two more signings prior to the draft.

With that being said, here are the six remaining free agents that would be fits.

OT Riley Reiff

The Chargers released Bryan Bulaga, leading to them needing to bring someone in with the starter upside. Reiff signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Bengals last offseason and started 12 games at right tackle before suffering an ankle injury. Before the injury, he proved to be consistent at the position after making the switch from left tackle during his time with the Vikings. Further, he has nearly 140 starts over his 10-year career.

TE Gerald Everett

With Jared Cook a free agent, the Chargers could be searching for a veteran to round out the group. Familiar with Brandon Staley as the two were on the Rams in 2020, Everett came to the Seahawks in free agency last season and set career highs in targets (63), catches (48), yards (478), and touchdowns (four).

DT Akiem Hicks

The interior part of the Chargers’ defensive line is finally coming together with the additions of Joseph-Day and Johnson. However, they need one or two more pieces. Hicks can contribute as a run-stuffer and pass rusher. He has over 50 quarterback pressures in three seasons, with his most recent in 2020. He has dealt with some injuries throughout his lengthy career, but it hasn’t hindered him enough to keep him from producing when he is on the field. He played over 800 snaps in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020.

RB Sony Michel

The Chargers have yet to find a stable backup running back to Austin Ekeler for the past two seasons. Michel led the Rams in carries (208) and rushing yards (845) during the regular season after arriving via trade from the Patriots last August following Cam Akers’ Achilles injury. The 27-year old would be the ideal complement to Ekeler, as Michel would be able to do work in between the tackles while Ekeler would be able to do his thing in space.

EDGE Lorenzo Carter

The Chargers have an elite pass-rushing duo made up of Mack and Joey Bosa, but the depth behind them is thin. After suffering an Achilles tear in 2020, Carter bounced back and had a nice season, with 50 combined tackles, six tackles for a loss, eight quarterback hits, and 5.0 sacks. In addition, he fits the mold of a long and explosive pass rusher that Staley covets.

DL Morgan Fox

Prior to his stint with the Panthers last season, Fox had his best season under Staley with the Rams in 2020, playing nearly 40 percent of the defensive snaps and finishing with 27 tackles, 25 pressures and six sacks. Fox is versatile enough to slide into the rotation at almost any down-and-distance situation.

