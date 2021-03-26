6 reasons why Steelers should go free-agent route for DBs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allison Koehler
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It took the Steelers several draft busts before a secondary worth fielding came together, and now it’s coming apart.

The Steelers secondary was a nightmare draft after draft for years — they just didn’t have an eye for spotting young talent, particularly at corner.

You may remember names like Curtis Brown, Shamarko Thomas, Shaquille Richardson, Doran Grant, Senquez Golson, Artie Burns — 158 games between these six defensive backs (jury is still out on former first-rounder Terrell Edmunds and Marcus Allen, but he converted to linebacker last offseason). These six guys are reason enough to go the free-agent route when looking for an impact defensive back.

List

2021 NFL free agency: 5 free agent CBs the Steelers could use

Golson is the standout in the group, and not for a good reason. Selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft, Golson never played a down for Pittsburgh — or any team for that matter. Whatever the Steelers saw in him collegiately didn’t translate to the pros, even when healthy. Golson’s first two seasons were spent on injured reserve, and he was cut the week before the 2017 season began.

Pittsburgh scored a gem with street free agent Mike Hilton, temporarily had something with free agent Steven Nelson, and won in a trade with the Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Steelers are now hoping that 2017 third-round pick Cam Sutton can carry the cornerback position along with (the soon-to-be) 32-year-old Joe Haden.

Colbert and company have had more luck signing street free agents or packaging a trade for defensive backs.

Please do not waste a precious draft pick on a guy you’re only going to cut.

List

Ranking the Steelers offensive positional units after free agency

Recommended Stories

  • Art Rooney II: Steelers can’t be last in rushing again

    The Pittsburgh Steelers were the worst rushing team in the NFL in 2020. They were the only team in the league to average less than 90 yards per game at just 84.4 yards per game. Steelers President Art Rooney II said Thursday that can’t happen again. “We’ve got to be a lot better in running,” [more]

  • Here’s everything we know about Steelers newest WR Tyler Simmons

    Former Georgia utility player, Tyler Simmons, joined the Steelers receiving corp this week.

  • Steelers HC Mike Tomlin facing toughest challenge of his career in 2021

    Is this year make or break for Mike Tomlin?

  • Sabres' winless streak hits 15 as Penguins roll to 5-2 win

    The Pittsburgh Penguins are tired. Sidney Crosby picked up his 13th goal of the season, Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots and the Penguins extended Buffalo's winless streak to 15 games with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night. Evan Rodrigues, Kris Letang, John Marino and Zach Aston-Reese scored also for the Penguins, who recovered from a sluggish three-game set against New Jersey in which they managed just one victory by pouncing on the undermanned and overmatched Sabres.

  • Buttigieg pitches 'once in a generation' infrastructure fix

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called for a once in a generation infrastructure investment Thursday that would address a massive backlog in needed improvements for the nation's roads, bridges and transit systems, while also tackling climate change. “Across the country, we face a trillion-dollar backlog of needed repairs and improvements, with hundreds of billions of dollars in good projects already in the pipeline," Buttigieg said. The hearing exposed some of the obstacles that President Joe Biden's administration will face as Congress takes up a public works buildout, testing Biden’s campaign promise to reach across the political aisle to address national problems.

  • Will the Steelers get a contract extension for LB T.J Watt done?

    The Steelers can't want to see T.J. Watt play the 2021 season without a new contract.

  • Steelers free agent S Sean Davis visiting Bills on Friday

    The Steelers could be losing another safety to free agency.

  • NFL draft: Penn State's Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh put on pro-day showcases

    Parsons had a banner workout. But what the bigger Oweh did was even more mind-boggling.

  • Miami Beach charged spring break visitor with inciting a riot. His crime was playing music

    On the second evening Miami Beach imposed its 8 p.m. curfew as part of a crackdown on spring breakers, an elite police unit crashed one pulsating street party packed with 400 or more people. Police reports describe an out-of-control scene after curfew in a residential area of South Beach — some people jumping on cars, others shattering glass, vandalizing property, trespassing, blocking roadways and smoking weed.

  • Leonard Floyd has All-Pro aspirations, determined to ‘have better numbers than last year’

    Leonard Floyd has his sights set on becoming an All-Pro and will put in the work required to get there.

  • Steelers are “certainly going to try” to sign T.J. Watt to extension

    Steelers president Art Rooney II told reporters after the season that the team obviously would do what it takes to assure T.J. Watt remains in the black and gold long term. Rooney was not quite as adamant during a fan chat Thursday. Watt is set to make $10.089 million on the fifth-year option in 2021 [more]

  • West Virginia safety Smith plans to enter transfer portal

    West Virginia has lost its second starter to the transfer portal this off-season in junior safety Tykee Smith.

  • Blow the Whistle on Biden’s Border Lies

    Politics isn’t a particularly honest business, but still, the mendacity about the border crisis is off the charts. It’s been astonishing — and maddening — to watch Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas say the Trump policy was to turn away kids and abandon them in the desert. There is no way that he doesn’t know that this is false, and indeed when called on it by Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday last weekend, he didn’t push back. Yet, President Biden repeated the same line at his press conference Thursday, and took it to another level by saying that kids were left to starve in the desert. Starve in the desert! What kind of monsters does he think U.S. Border Patrol agents are? If you’ve been reading NR, you know not only that this is wrong, but specifically how and why it’s wrong. And that, I suggest, is another reason that you should consider giving to NR’s fundraising drive. I know I’m interrupting this anti-cancellation-focused drive with an entirely different topic. Of course, we are still all over the ongoing illiberal frenzy in this country, and if you doubt it, check out this excellent report by my colleague Ryan Mills, “Lincoln Project Smears Georgia Lawmaker as Racist, Whips Up Social-Media Mob to Get Him Fired.” But the border is top of mind for me right now. We warned right after the election, “Joe Biden shouldn’t want to begin his administration with a renewed migrant crisis at the border, but that’s what his priorities risk creating.” We’ve excoriated the Biden team for denying that the crisis is a crisis. And to get on the record, in extensive detail, what worked at the border in the Trump administration and why it’s foolish to throw it away, I wrote this more-than-5,000-word report. Someone should have written this kind of piece long ago, but one thing I’ve learned being in this business for some time now is that the most unreported story is the story of a GOP success. This was an important one, and it’s not only being ignored, it’s being lied about. No, the Trump administration didn’t send kids into the desert — it returned them to their home countries. No, it didn’t dismantle our immigration system — it found an approach at the border that worked. No, it didn’t irresponsibly close shelters at the border — it shut down surge facilities when they were no longer needed, and under intense political pressure from the Democrats. The reflex to ignore and distort reality on this issue is incredibly strong, and we’ve called it out, over and over. This kind of content — unsparing, well-informed, and utterly reliable — is, I submit, why National Review is so important. We care enough to really dig in on fraught issues like this and to get it right. It’s one of the reasons, I hope, you read us, and one of the reasons I urge you to give to our latest drive, whether it’s $2,500 or $25. We want our work and our message to spread far and wide, but we aren’t doing clickbait and have always relied on our readers to chip in to help keep our enterprise afloat. And so many of you have already done so — more than 2,500 of you have already given $300,000 in just a couple of weeks. I can’t tell you how inspiring that is, and how grateful we are. But we are hoping to get a last kick here to make our goal. It will support, among other things, what we’ve been doing over the last couple of months — and will keep doing — to blow the whistle on the Biden team’s border lies.

  • West Virginia forward Matthews enters transfer portal

    West Virginia junior Emmitt Matthews became the second Mountaineers basketball player to enter his name into portal.

  • Call of Duty leaks suggest a new alternate history World War II game

    The next Call of Duty, reportedly called Vanguard, could be set in an alternate history of World War II. The post Call of Duty leaks suggest a new alternate history World War II game appeared first on In The Know.

  • 49ers leapfrog the Falcons to take the No. 3 spot in draft

    With the draft just over a month away, teams are already being proactive with trades.

  • Ranking the Texans’ draft needs post free agency

    The Houston Texans' spending spree in free agency also revealed what holes need to be addressed in the NFL draft.

  • Winners and losers of 2021 NFL draft trades by Dolphins, 49ers and Eagles that shuffle first-round order

    Round 1 of the 2021 NFL draft underwent major shifts on Friday when the Eagles, 49ers and Dolphins made deals. But who got the best of the trades?

  • Oregon State sues AP to stifle request in volleyball case

    Oregon State University leaders are suing to block disclosure of details about an investigation of abuse allegations in their volleyball program, even as they tout a refreshed mission for transparency following their president’s resignation over the handling of sexual-misconduct cases at another school. The school’s trustees accepted F. King Alexander’s resignation this week after details came to light about the way his former school, LSU, mishandled sexual-misconduct cases during his tenure. The Associated Press sought records after its own reporting uncovered complaints from more than a dozen people close to or formerly part of current Oregon State volleyball coach Mark Barnard’s program.

  • Opinion: After a quiet trade deadline, can the Lakers swing big on the buyout market?

    With the trade deadline past, the Lakers will look to upgrade the roster on the buyout market with targets like LaMarcus Aldridge and Andre Drummond.