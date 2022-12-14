6 reasons for hope for Steelers fans in the final month of the season

In four more games, the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season will come to an end and things won’t have gone according to plan. I don’t think anyone thought this team was going to the Super Bowl but the fanbase is spoiled. Mike Tomlin’s streak of non-losing seasons is about to come to an end and then the long offseason begins.

But not all is lost. There is plenty of optimism with this team. Here are six reasons for hope for Steelers fans.

Kenny Pickett is the future

As someone who was critical of Kenny Pickett’s play earlier in the season, I have come around. As the season has gone on, Pickett has gotten better and better and his play really makes you forget he’s a rookie at times. The future is bright for Pickett and the Steelers.

These skill players are stars

By this time next season, we expect Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth to be talked about as one of the best groups of skill players in the AFC.

The offensive line is close

There was a point in the season when I thought this group would need a serious overhaul in the offseason. At this point, it feels more like an upgrade at left tackle will be enough to keep this offense advancing.

T.J. Watt should be healthy next season

I don’t think there is any doubt linebacker T.J. Watt isn’t playing at 100 percent. First the partially torn pectoral sent him to IR. He returned, maybe before he was fully healthy and is now dealing with some sort of rib injury. Right now Watt is a shell of the player who tied the single-season sack record last season. But an offseason to get healthy will mean this defense can get back to business.

The team can cut some losses on defense

The defense needs more work in the offseason but there are opportunities to trim some salaries and upgrade some positions. This group is far underperforming for the amount of money being spent. However, be hopeful that the foundation here of guys like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Alex Highsmith, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cameron Sutton is enough to build around in the offseason.

There's a good chance Matt Canada isn't coming back

It is hard to picture a scenario where the Steelers don’t part ways with offensive coordinator Matt Canada in the offseason. Personally, I’d cut defensive coordinator Teryl Austin loose as well but if Canada does go, the healing on offense can begin.

