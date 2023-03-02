Penn State stuns Northwestern at the buzzer in overtime
Penn State picked up a much-needed win on the road in exhilarating fashion at Northwestern
The Nittany Lions are now 18-12 this season.
J.D. Martinez gave a pretty straightforward reason why he left the Red Sox to sign with the Dodgers in free agency, and it doesn't reflect well on Boston.
Former world number one Nelly Korda survived a "little oopsy" to card a four-under-par 68, four strokes behind surprise leader Elizabeth Szokol, after the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday."I kind of had one little oopsy, and that was on the par three."
There's a lot more meat on Jon Jones' bones compared to the last time we saw him in action.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer lost a narrow decision to the former ‘Love Island’ contestant on Sunday
How MLB handles this matter will have a huge impact on team revenues and the way fans watch games.
16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico have been selected to host the 2026 World Cup.
Caleb Grill failed to “meet the program’s expectations,” and was removed from the Cyclones on Wednesday.
Jonathan Kuminga's hammer dunk in the Warriors' win over the Portland Trail Blazers was one to remember.
There was no umpire behind the plate calling balls and strikes, or even one of those so-called robo umps that could become part of the game in the future, when the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates kept playing Tuesday.
It took 2 hours, 19 minutes for the Miami Marlins to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 in a spring training game Monday - a game so fast that Ryan Murphy, a lifelong Houston fan, found himself lingering in the ballpark for a while afterward.
The key talking points after John Calipari and the Wildcats’ defeat vs. Jerry Stackhouse and the Commodores.
The Dodgers announced shortstop Gavin Lux would miss the entire year because of a torn ACL in his right knee. Here are four ways the team can overcome Lux's absence.
Cowboys don’t have plans to meet up with Ezekiel Elliott’s agent during NFL Combine
Patrick Kane released a statement to Blackhawks fans after being traded to the New York Rangers.
Jayson Tatum bounced back with 41 points to lead the Celtics to their first win over the Cavaliers this season. We share our takeaways from Boston's 117-113 victory.
Bucks challenge their own three-point record and win 16th straight game, 139-117 over the Orlando Magic.
In the latest farm system rankings by Baseball America, the Mets come in at No. 5.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is just 26 points shy of breaking Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record.
Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht didn’t break news about Leonard Fournette during his news conference on Tuesday. But Licht’s answer about the veteran running back gave it away. “I think Leonard Fournette still has several years left in him as a three-down back,” Licht said. Fournette confirmed to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times [more]