6 Ravens players selected as 2023 Pro Bowlers

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of talent on their roster that they’ve constructed for the 2022 season. Baltimore currently has a 9-5 record and is one game back of the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals in the division.

On Wednesday, the NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced, with six Ravens on the AFC Roster in fullback Patrick Ricard, wide receiver/return specialist Devin Duvernay, tight end Mark Andrews, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and kicker Justin Tucker. Each player was deserving of their selection, as they’ve contributed to the success of the team in a big way.

Your Ravens Pro Bowlers ‼️ pic.twitter.com/avbOC2GdDd — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire