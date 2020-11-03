6 Ravens expected to go on COVID-19 list as precaution
Though the Ravens have yet to have another player test positive for the COVID-19 virus following Marlon Humphrey’s positive result, it doesn’t mean they’re out of the woods yet. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Ravens are expected to place six players on the COVID-19/Reserve list because of their close contact with Humphrey. That doesn’t necessarily mean any of those players have caught the virus but there’s a hope that isolating them will keep COVID-19 from further spreading around the locker room