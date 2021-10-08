6 Ravens the Colts must game plan for in Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts return to Monday Night Football for the first time since 2019 when they got thrashed by the Saints in New Orleans. Carson Wentz and company have a tough test this time around as they head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens.

While the Ravens have looked strong in the early parts of the season, they have shown signs of weakness. If Indy wants to come away with a win, here are five Ravens they must game plan for in Week 5:

QB Lamar Jackson

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Any team that has played the Ravens for the past three seasons has one thing on their minds. “How do we stop Lamar Jackson?” The young quarterback has excelled in the NFL despite not being an elite passer. His rushing ability speaks for itself as he already has accumulated 279 rushing yards this year, which is ninth in the league.

Keeping a linebacker to spy on Jackson Monday night will be key. Look for Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke to share that load as the Colts attempt to contain the former MVP.

CB Marlon Humphrey

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Regarded as one of the best cover corners in the NFL, Humphrey is a guy most quarterbacks like to avoid altogether. He does not have a pick on the year, but that is not because of poor play. Humphrey is a guy that can lock down a team’s number one target for an entire game.

He will likely be paired up with Michael Pittman Jr. who is emerging as the go-to guy for Carson Wentz, especially on third down. It should be a good battle between the two all night.

WR Marquise Brown

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

While drops have been a concern for “Hollywood” Brown this year, he is still Lamar Jackson’s favorite target. With 326 yards and three touchdowns on the year, he has the ability to beat opposing secondaries down the field and turn on the jets when he needs to. Look for Kenny Moore to matchup with Brown because of the speed and size they both have in common.

OLB Tyus Bowser

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

As the Ravens’ best pass rusher, Bowser has a knack for making opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. He has two sacks on the year but is able to provide constant pressure off the edge. The Colts have struggled against good pass rushes this season especially at the tackle position. If Braden Smith returns for this game, it should be a fun battle to watch on the outside.

TE Mark Andrews

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

As Lamar Jackson’s safety net, Andrews finds a way to get open in the red zone and on third downs. He has 253 receiving yards on the year but has yet to find the end zone. Regardless he is still a threat any time he is on the field. When not containing Lamar, expect Leonard or Okereke to also help to cover Andrews.

OLB Justin Houston

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have struggled to stop the pass rush on the edge and they will be playing a familiar face on Monday night in Justin Houston. The 31-year-old edge rusher signed a one-year deal with the Ravens this offseason after the Colts let him walk in free agency. He’s got one sack on the year, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he shows up in prime time.

