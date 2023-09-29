6 Rams to watch in Week 4 vs. Colts

The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road for the second straight week, with a showdown against the Indianapolis Colts on tap in Week 4. Sean McVay’s squad is looking to bounce back following a 19-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which gives them a 1-2 record entering Sunday’s contest.

The Colts pulled off an upset over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 despite rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson being sidelined. Even with tempered expectations this season, Indianapolis boasts an impressive 2-1 record through the first three weeks.

With the Rams desperately needing to get back on track, here are six players to watch in Week 4 versus the Colts.

QB Matthew Stafford

When watching Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense operate, it’s evident that the veteran quarterback is much healthier than he was a season ago. Stafford is delivering his usual side-armed throws and making aggressive passes into tight windows to various receivers with Cooper Kupp sidelined.

But in each of the last two games (which resulted in losses), Stafford has thrown two interceptions. Two of the four interceptions have been either a dropped pass or tipped at the line of scrimmage. That being said, Stafford needs to avoid making crucial mistakes in a game the Rams need to win to avoid going down 1-3.

WR Puka Nacua

Even in a disappointing loss to the Bengals in Week 3, Puka Nacua still had a solid outing in his third game in the NFL. After making history with the most receptions for a player in their first two career games, Nacua hauled in five of his seven targets for 72 yards.

Through the first three weeks, Nacua has clearly been Stafford’s most trusted wideout with Kupp inactive, totaling 30 catches for 338 yards. This could be the last week Nacua gets a chance to play without Kupp on the field as the All-Pro wideout could be activated from injured reserve ahead of Week 5. So with that in mind, Nacua will want to continue his stretch of success on Sunday.

LG Steve Avila

The selection of Steve Avila in the second round of this year’s draft has looked like a strong one for the Rams early in the season. The rookie interior lineman immediately became the starting left guard and he’s been a bright spot on a new-look offensive line.

Avila is part of the Rams’ attempt to be more physical in the trenches this season. While Avila has been fantastic in the first three weeks, he’ll be tasked with trying to slow down DeForest Buckner in Week 4 against the Colts. Buckner already has two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown this season.

OLB Byron Young

On the defensive side of the ball, one of the standout rookies has been outside linebacker Byron Young. With the Rams desperate for production off of the edge, Young has joined the starting defensive front alongside Aaron Donald, Bobby Brown, and Michael Hoecht.

Aside from Donald, Young has the most total pressures (13) on the Rams entering Week 4. The rookie pass rusher has 14 combined tackles and two sacks thus far, and another productive showing on Sunday can build his confidence ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

LB Ernest Jones

Regardless of whether or not it is Richardson or Gardner Minshew at quarterback for the Colts, Indianapolis wants to play with pace and run the ball. Of course, Richardson adds another dynamic in the ground game as a lethal running quarterback, but Zack Moss has also been a focal point of the offense since returning from an arm injury in Week 2.

Given that the Colts are 22nd in neutral pass rate and are looking to run often to tire opposing defenses down, Ernest Jones will be vital on Sunday. Jones leads the Rams in tackles (28) and tackles for loss (4) entering Week 4. The third-year linebacker has been on the field for 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the Rams this season, and they’ll need him for every snap against the Colts.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Ahkello Witherspoon has quietly been a big reason why the Rams’ defense has exceeded expectations in the team’s first three games. The veteran cornerback has given the secondary much-needed size on the outside and that size will be put to use in Week 4 against Michael Pittman Jr.

Witherspoon made a spectacular interception on Joe Burrow in the loss to the Bengals, snatching the ball away from Tyler Boyd while preventing the ball from hitting the ground. Pittman is ascending into the top tier of wide receivers in the NFL with 25 receptions, 230 yards, and a touchdown this season. If Witherspoon can contain Pittman on Sunday, the Colts are going to have a much tougher time moving the ball through the air.

