6 Rams to watch in preseason Week 2 vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Las Vegas Raiders for their second preseason contest on Saturday. The Rams are coming off a 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their preseason opener, but the team is focused on determining certain position battles rather than winning meaningless games.

With Week 1 only a few weeks away, time is ticking for players to show enough to earn a roster spot. Ahead of Saturday’s preseason meeting with the Raiders, here are six players from the Rams to pay attention to.

QB Stetson Bennett

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

It was a shaky start for Stetson Bennett — who didn’t start — in his preseason debut versus the Chargers, throwing an incomplete pass on his first three attempts and he had two near interceptions. On a positive note, he settled in and would complete 17 of his 29 attempts for 191 yards and a touchdown.

The touchdown drive came on his first drive of the contest, and he connected with fellow rookie Puka Nacua on an 11-yard score. Bennett showed poise as the game progressed and visible improvements against the Raiders could officially earn him the No. 2 role behind Matthew Stafford.

RB Zach Evans

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Cam Akers and Kyren Williams were inactive for the Rams last Saturday, paving the way for Ronnie Rivers, Royce Freeman, and rookie Zach Evans to get more snaps. Rivers flashed some effectiveness with 31 yards on six attempts, but Evans also had a couple of impressive plays.

Evans concluded his preseason debut with 34 yards on eight attempts and the Rams did allow him to remain in the game for pass-protection reps. What Evans brings to the running back room is explosiveness and he’ll need to continue building off his performance from a week ago to earn a role in the offense.

WR Lance McCutcheon

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Flashback to last year during the preseason and Lance McCutcheon was far and away the most notable player for the Rams. The undrafted rookie out of Montana State turned heads in the preseason and ended up making the roster.

Fast forward to now and McCutcheon’s spot on the roster is far from guaranteed as he’s had a much more quiet offseason. Rookie Puka Nacua looked good in his debut, Demarcus Robinson provides experience, and Tyler Johnson led the Rams with 70 yards on five catches versus the Chargers. McCutcheon desperately needs to show more if he hopes to be among the wideouts that remain with the Rams entering Week 1.

OLB Keir Thomas

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Rams have a largely inexperienced group of edge rushers, which gives all of them a chance to earn a role in the defense. Michael Hoecht and rookie Byron Young appear to be the current starters off of the edge, but Keir Thomas, Nick Hampton, and Daniel Hardy are competing behind them.

Thomas impressed against the Chargers, tying the team lead with five tackles and he led the Rams with 1.5 sacks. Among all edge rushers on the Rams, Thomas led in snaps last week and he could see his stock trend upward even more with another notable outing against the Raiders.

CB Jordan Jones

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

It remains to be seen how many cornerbacks the Rams end up keeping on their 53-man roster to begin the season. One player that could make things difficult for the Rams is Jordan Jones, who continues to have a strong offseason.

Jones ran with the starters in the loss to the Chargers with Cobie Durant, Ahkello Witherspoon, Derion Kendrick, and Shaun Jolly all sidelined. With an increase in snaps, Jones tied Thomas with five tackles and he was consistently around the ball in coverage. The undrafted rookie out of Rhode Island has another chance to impress the coaching staff on Saturday versus the Raiders.

K Tanner Brown

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

It is preseason for everyone and Tanner Brown didn’t have the debut he would have wanted with the Rams. The first-year kicker missed a 46-yard field goal against the Chargers before bouncing back with a conversion from 39 yards out.

The Rams have an entire rookie trio on special teams and Brown needs to build some consistency entering the regular season. Look for the Rams to give Brown every possible chance to remain the starting placekicker before they consider adding a veteran.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire