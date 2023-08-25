6 Rams to watch in preseason finale vs. Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams are set to conclude their preseason schedule versus the Denver Broncos on Saturday. This is the last chance for players to get live-action reps in hopes of carving out a roster spot for the Rams ahead of the 2023 season.

The Rams are 0-2 in their first two preseason contests, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though wins don’t matter in the preseason, Sean McVay will want to see improvements across the board on Saturday.

With the Rams set to face the Broncos on the road in the third week of the preseason, here are six players to keep an eye on.

RB Zach Evans

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

At this point, Stetson Bennett appears to be locked into the No. 2 role behind Matthew Stafford. So with Bennett’s spot essentially being a lock, Zach Evans is a rookie skill player that fans should be watching in Saturday’s exhibition game.

In the Rams’ first two preseason contests, Evans has combined for 54 rushing yards on 16 attempts, while he’s also caught his lone target for seven yards. The first-year back hasn’t run behind the team’s official starting offensive line, but with Ronnie Rivers looking explosive in the preseason, Evans will need to have a strong showing against the Broncos to avoid starting the season as the No. 4 back on the depth chart.

WR Lance McCutcheon

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Lance McCutcheon was the standout player for the Rams during the preseason last year, but that hasn’t been the case this preseason. With one preseason game left, McCutcheon has caught only two of his six targets for 28 yards, with zero stats in last week’s matchup versus the Raiders.

Considering that Tyler Johnson has been productive in the preseason, and Ben Skowronek and Demarcus Robinson provide versatility at the position, McCutcheon is in danger of not making the roster. Saturday will be McCutcheon’s last chance to prove that he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster or a spot on the practice squad.

TE Davis Allen

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Allen was limited in practice throughout the offseason due to an injury, but the rookie tight end was fantastic in last week’s game against the Raiders. In his preseason debut, Allen recorded a team-best eight receptions for 53 yards.

Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins are the lone tight ends on the Rams who have remained healthy this offseason. The Rams could keep four tight ends entering Week 1, and Allen is competing with Hunter Long (who has been dealing with an injury) for the No. 3 spot at tight end to begin the season.

DL Desjuan Johnson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the final pick of the 2023 NFL draft, the Rams took Desjuan Johnson to see if he could become a contributor in the interior of the defensive line. The starters on the defensive line appear to be Aaron Donald, rookie Kobie Turner, and Bobby Brown III, but the depth spots are up for grabs still.

After not logging a stat in the first week of preseason, Johnson notched four tackles against the Raiders last week. Jonah Williams, Earnest Brown IV, and Larrell Murchison are all ahead of Johnson on the depth chart right now, so Mr. Irrelevant likely needs a notable performance to earn a roster spot.

OLB Nick Hampton

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Rams are desperate for some of their edge rushers to showcase potential this season after losing Leonard Floyd this offseason. The starting edge rushers are seemingly going to be Byron Young and Michael Hoecht, and Keir Thomas has flashed the most in the preseason off of the edge.

Hampton hasn’t registered a stat in the first two preseason games and he’s competing with Thomas, Daniel Hardy, Ochaun Mathis, and Zach VanValkenburg for a depth role off of the edge. With the Rams looking for anyone to provide production, Hampton could increase his odds of having an immediate role with a good outing versus the Broncos.

CB Tre Tomlinson

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

One bright spot on the Rams this preseason has been Tre Tomlinson at the cornerback position. The rookie sixth-round pick has posted four total tackles and two pass breakups in coverage in the preseason thus far.

Tomlinson is proving that he could be a late-round gem despite plenty of analysts and scouts saying he would have been an earlier selection if he was bigger. The dynamic cornerback is looking the part of being an immediate contributor in the slot, and he could officially earn a definitive role with another effective game on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire