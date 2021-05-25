6 Rams storylines to follow during OTAs

Organized team activities, or OTAs, are underway in Thousand Oaks as the Los Angeles Rams ramp things up during their offseason program. Players are on the field, helmets are strapped in and passes are being thrown by Matthew Stafford, ushering in this new era at quarterback.

With OTAs getting started, there are plenty of storylines to follow and questions for the Rams to answer. Here are six storylines to watch as the Rams continue their practice schedule and players answer questions from reporters during their media sessions this week.

How is Matthew Stafford getting acclimated?

Stafford has said countless times this offseason that he has his work cut out for him as he tries to learn Sean McVay’s offense, which he admits is complex. And not only is he learning a new offense, which he did previously when the Lions made coaching changes, but he’s trying to learn the tendencies of his new teammates, too. The Rams have themselves a smart, veteran quarterback now, and it’ll be worth following how the transition from Jared Goff to Stafford is going. So far, it sounds like Stafford is grasping the Rams’ offense well and getting up to speed rather quickly.

What is the projected starting offensive line?

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

With no clear-cut starter at center, the Rams will probably do some shuffling up front. Austin Corbett is projected to take over for Austin Blythe in the middle, with Bobby Evans potentially becoming the starting right guard. When the team took the field last week, it was Corbett at center and Evans at right guard. Will that combination remain during this week’s practices, which how include helmets (but no contact yet)? Coleman Shelton and Brian Allen are the other two competitors for the starting center role, so a close eye will be kept on them, too. The expectation is that Rob Havenstein, David Edwards and Andrew Whitworth will remain the other three starters.

Player attendance

(Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

OTAs are not mandatory, which means players can skip them if they’d like and not be fined or punished in any way. There hasn’t been an official attendance report of who’s been on the field, but many of the team’s top players are: Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Darious Williams, Andrew Whitworth. However, it doesn’t appear Jalen Ramsey has been on the field for practice yet, based on the photos and social media posts shared by the team. That’s no reason for concern, though. Ramsey is more than capable of training on his own and arriving at mandatory minicamp in midseason form. When McVay takes the podium, we’ll likely get an update on the team’s attendance at OTAs.

Any standout rookies?

(Photo by AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

Rookies have begun making the transition to the NFL, getting on the field for practices with their new teammates. It’ll be hard for anyone to separate themselves from the pack during OTAs when the Rams are running things at a jog-like pace, but at least the team will get a feel for what roles rookies might play. For instance, will Tutu Atwell get a chance to return punts? Will Robert Rochell get any reps with the starters at the No. 3 cornerback? What position will Bobby Brown III primarily play up front? Floyd said Monday that he’s been impressed by the rookies, which is a good start.

Initial impressions of Raheem Morris

(Photo by Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

One of the biggest changes coming to the Rams this year is at defensive coordinator, with Morris replacing Brandon Staley. Los Angeles had the No. 1 defense in the NFL last season under Staley, so expectations will be high for Morris’ unit in 2021. The defensive scheme shouldn’t change too much under Morris after the Rams found a recipe for success last year, but there will be new wrinkles and personnel packages installed. We’ll be listening for some of the players’ initial impressions of Morris. Floyd seems to like him already, saying he’s a high-energy guy like Staley.

Injury returns

(Photo by AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Terrell Burgess had his rookie year cut short last season due to an ankle injury and it’s unclear when he’s going to be fully recovered from it. He says he’ll be back for Week 1 but isn't sure about training camp, so he most likely won’t be on the field at OTAs. Taylor Rapp and Micah Kiser are two other players to monitor during OTAs and eventually training camp as they look to get back to full speed following injury-riddled 2020 seasons. Rapp missed time with a knee injury late in the year, as did Kiser.

