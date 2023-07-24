6 Rams rookies to watch during training camp this year

The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up to begin their training camp festivities, and this year is an entirely different challenge for Sean McVay and company. Following a disastrous 2022 campaign, the Rams have reshaped their roster for the upcoming season, which will unquestionably have a fair share of rookies and inexperienced players in significant roles.

During the 2023 NFL draft, the Rams made 14 selections in the seven rounds. Los Angeles also has 22 undrafted rookies set to compete for roster spots in training camp in the coming weeks.

With 36 total first-year players on the current roster, here are six rookies to watch for as the Rams begin training camp.

QB Stetson Bennett

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When Matthew Stafford was sidelined in 2022, the Rams leaned on a combination of John Wolford and Bryce Perkins under center before signing Baker Mayfield late in the season. With Mayfield joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, one thing became clear: The Rams needed to address the backup quarterback spot.

So in this year’s draft, the Rams used a fourth-round pick on Bennett, who was coming off back-to-back National Championships. Bennett is an older rookie (he will turn 26 years old during his rookie season) and the expectation is for him to become the immediate backup to Stafford.

The first-year quarterback has received praise from the coaching staff during OTAs and minicamp, but he’ll need to show a strong grasp of the offense in training camp to ensure he earns the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

RB Zach Evans

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Cam Akers will most likely get the nod as the Rams’ featured back to begin the 2023 season after he finished last season on a high note. That being said, there is still going to be competition at the running back position during training camp.

The Rams took Kyren Williams on Day 3 of the last year’s draft and reunited with veteran Sony Michel ahead of training camp. They also traded up to take Zach Evans in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

What Evans brings to the running back position is explosiveness, which is something the other backs on the roster lack. If Evans can prove himself in pass protection and as a pass catcher in training camp, he could supplant Williams and potentially have a role in the offense sooner rather than later.

WR Puka Nacua

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

We all know that Cooper Kupp is going to command a ton of targets if he’s healthy, and Van Jefferson is set to operate as the No. 2 option at wide receiver. While Kupp and Jefferson are locks for two-receiver sets, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Demarcus Robinson, and Nacua will compete for the No. 3 spot at wide receiver.

Nacua was taken in the fifth round of this year’s draft, and even though he isn’t the fastest wideout, he’s a versatile receiver that could contribute in multiple areas. In college, Nacua excelled after the catch and he even saw a decent number of jet sweeps to get him the ball in his hands.

McVay has always utilized jet sweeps in his offense, and with the Rams looking to improve the running game, Nacua could see snaps early on with a strong showing in training camp. It also helps that McVay and Kupp have shared glowing remarks about Nacua entering training camp.

Edge Byron Young

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Rams desperately need production from their edge rushers in 2023. The edge rushers not named Leonard Floyd combined for 6.5 sacks in 2022 (4.5 of them came from Michael Hoecht), and Floyd is now a member of the Buffalo Bills.

Early in the 2023 NFL draft, the Rams took Young out of Tennessee in hopes he could be a long-term fixture off of the edge. Young is another older rookie as he turned 25 years old back in March.

Given the current state of the team’s edge rusher position, Young will certainly get a chance to start immediately. The Rams also added Nick Hampton and Ochaun Mathis via the draft, so Young will need to hold off his fellow rookies to secure his starting job.

IDL Desjuan Johnson

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Outside of Aaron Donald, the Rams don’t have much experience in the interior of the defensive line. Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson signed elsewhere in free agency, leaving holes in the trenches for Los Angeles to fill.

At the moment, the starting defensive linemen are Donald, rookie Kobie Turner, and Bobby Brown III. That means that the group of Jonah Williams, Earnest Brown IV, Taron Vincent, Marquise Copeland, Larrell Murchison, and Desjuan Johnson will all compete for roster spots.

Johnson was the final pick of this year’s draft, but considering the Rams’ current roster, he undoubtedly has an opportunity to make the team if he catches the eye of the coaching staff.

S Quindell Johnson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The secondary of the Rams is going to look drastically different than it did a season ago. Jalen Ramsey and Troy Hill are no longer on the roster, making Cobie Durant, Robert Rochell, and Derion Kendrick de facto veterans on the defense.

At the safety position, the Rams also moved on from Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott, which has Jordan Fuller and Russ Yeast slated for starting roles. Behind Fuller and Yeast, Quentin Lake, rookie Jason Taylor II, and undrafted rookie Quindell Johnson will compete for spots on the final roster.

Johnson was named as an undrafted rookie to watch for the Rams when the 2023 NFL draft concluded. The first-year safety out of Memphis is excellent at making plays at the ball, and he can provide contributions on special teams, which should help his case for making the roster.

