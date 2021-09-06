6 Rams questions that remain unanswered entering regular season

Game week has officially arrived for the Los Angeles Rams, beginning their preparation for the Chicago Bears in Week 1. But as things get underway for the Rams, there are still some questions that remain unanswered.

For instance, who will get most of the carries in the backfield? And will Raheem Morris change much on defense from Brandon Staley’s scheme that ranked first a year ago?

Here are six Rams questions that remain heading into Week 1.

Who will return kicks and punts?

We have a decent idea of who will return punts, with Tutu Atwell looking like the favorite to handle that role. But with Raymond Calais out, it’s not abundantly clear who will return kicks out of the gate. Jake Funk didn’t get any return work in the preseason, but he seems like a candidate for that job. Atwell could also contribute there, as could Otis Anderson Jr. if the Rams promote him from the practice squad. But until the Bears put the ball in the air on Sunday night, we don’t know who will be back there to return kicks and punts. The Rams must have an idea internally of who they like in each spot, but they haven’t revealed anything yet.

How will Sean McVay divide the reps at running back?

Darrell Henderson Jr. has gone from No. 2 behind Cam Akers to likely being a workhorse to now sharing the backfield with Sony Michel all in the last two months. And yet, we still don’t know exactly how the touches will be split up in the backfield. McVay said Michel’s arrival doesn’t change Henderson’s outlook and he’ll still be a big part of the offense, but the Rams didn’t trade for Michel to have him sit on the bench. Both players will still get a healthy number of touches and be involved, but McVay hasn’t said who will be the starter and who will be the backup. At least initially, Henderson will probably be the starter and get most of the work until Michel gets up to speed, but this is a backfield that will be very fluid throughout the year. It’ll be all about riding the hot hand.

Who will be the No. 3 receiver?

Last year, Josh Reynolds was the third receiver behind Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. He was solid, but the Rams have higher expectations for the combination of Van Jefferson and DeSean Jackson. Just like Henderson and Michel at running back, both Jefferson and Jackson will be key contributors at wideout. The Rams just have to figure out how to deploy each player alongside Woods and Kupp. Jefferson has the skill set to be a quality No. 3 option, while Jackson is more explosive and dynamic as a deep threat. Jefferson will likely get more playing time, while Jackson works situationally as a guy the Rams take deep shots to in obvious passing situations.

How much will the Rams use two tight ends?

The Rams ran 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 WR, 2 TE) 29% of the time last season, which was up from 21% in 2019 and 8% in 2018. So McVay has learned to adapt and evolve his offense by incorporating more personnel groupings. But will that upward trend in 12 personnel usage continue in 2021? It’s unlikely since Gerald Everett is no longer the No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Higbee. Johnny Mundt will take over that role, but he’s not the vertical receiving threat that Everett was in Los Angeles. Jacob Harris and Brycen Hopkins could also contribute behind Higbee, but they’re both fairly raw and perhaps not ready to be borderline starters. So in all likelihood, McVay will go back to his heavy usage of 11 personnel and keep three receivers on the field the majority of the time.

Who will replace John Johnson at safety?

In short, the answer is probably two players. Taylor Rapp and Terrell Burgess are both going to get reps at safety next to Jordan Fuller, who’s expected to be the defensive signal caller. Rapp is more of a traditional strong safety, while Burgess is a versatile DB who can play deep, in the box or cover the slot. So the Rams have a role for both players and will probably play a lot of three-safety looks. Johnson is a difficult player to replace and no single player on this roster will be able to take his place as a leader and playmaker, but the Rams have two great options in Burgess and Rapp. Their roles will evolve as the season goes on and the Rams find their best positions, but in Week 1, Rapp could be the starter on first and second down, with Burgess coming in on third.

How different will Raheem Morris’ defense look?

Brandon Staley’s defense was dominant last season. It’s unfortunate that he didn’t stay with the Rams for another season, but he couldn’t turn down the chance to become a head coach. Now, it’s up to Morris to pick up where Staley left off. That shouldn’t be terribly difficult with Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Darious Williams and Leonard Floyd still in Los Angeles. But what we don’t know is how different Morris’ scheme will look. Will he still deploy a zone-heavy scheme with a lot of Cover 4 looks? Or will he go back to his traditional Cover 3 and single-high schemes? Players don’t seem to expect much to change, but we’ll see exactly how Morris deploys his defense in Week 1.

