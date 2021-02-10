6 Rams players who could earn bigger roles in 2021

The Los Angeles Rams could get hit hard in free agency this offseason as the salary cap is set to drop and they will see 17 players hit the market, including eight who played big roles in 2020. But as they always do, the Rams prepared for this in the draft by selecting players who play positions where they could suffer losses.

As a result, these six players should be in line for bigger roles next season, many of whom were selected in the last couple of drafts.

CB David Long Jr.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Two of the Rams’ three starting cornerbacks will become free agents in March. Troy Hill will be an unrestricted free agent and could be difficult to re-sign. Darious Williams will be a restricted free agent and should almost certainly be back. If even one of them leaves, Long will be in line for a bigger role in the secondary. He played more than 10 snaps in just three games this past season, but in 2021, it’s possible he’ll be one of the three starters at cornerback in 2021. As a former third-round pick, that shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. He should get a shot eventually, but that will likely only happen if either Williams or Hill leaves.

TE Brycen Hopkins

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Hopkins’ role also depends on free agency, in some sense. Gerald Everett will be a free agent and with it being unlikely that the Rams will re-sign him after drafting Hopkins and extending Tyler Higbee, there will be an opening in the No. 2 tight end spot. Hopkins is the perfect candidate to take over that role, too. He’s an athletic tight end like Everett and can be a legitimate receiving threat in the middle of the field. He only played two offensive snaps as a rookie in 2020, but his athleticism and potential are too good to keep on the bench for another season. If he can improve as a blocker and become a more well-rounded tight end, Hopkins will likely take over the role of Everett next to Higbee.

WR Van Jefferson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It seems very implausible that Josh Reynolds will be back with the Rams. They drafted Jefferson to eventually become a starter and while Reynolds won’t break the bank with his next contract, some team will pay him to be a No. 2 or 3 receiver. Jefferson already got some exposure as a rookie and looked promising in limited action. The Rams didn’t draft him No. 57 overall to have him ride the bench for another season and by all accounts, they like what they’ve seen from the Florida product. Expect Jefferson to be the No. 3 receiver alongside Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, essentially becoming a starter on offense in the role that Reynolds held.

ILB Travin Howard

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Inside linebacker will be a position of need for the Rams this offseason, or at least it should be. Troy Reeder was decent as Micah Kiser’s replacement, but Kenny Young didn’t make enough plays and can be cut to save the team $2.2 million. Essentially, there is no clear-cut starter at this position for 2021, making it an open competition in camp – barring a big move in the draft or free agency. Howard was in line to be a starter next to Kiser in 2020 but suffered a season-ending injury before Week 1. He has the traits the Rams want in a linebacker, possessing good range and coverage ability as a former safety in college. Expect him to be in the mix for a starting spot next season.

DB Terrell Burgess

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

John Johnson should be paid as one of the top safeties in the NFL this offseason when he hits free agency, and the Rams will have a hard time being the team to make that happen. So with Johnson on his way out, the Rams will need a new starter at safety next to Jordan Fuller. Taylor Rapp could be that guy, but Burgess will also be a key contributor in the secondary, whether it’s at safety or in more of a nickel role. His versatility was beginning to show through before he got hurt in Week 7. He can play deep safety, in the box or cover the slot, which is the type of position flexibility teams covet nowadays. Whether he’s a true starter or a chess piece in the secondary when sub-packages are used, Burgess’ role will grow in a big way after barely playing as a rookie.

OLB Terrell Lewis

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Like inside linebacker, outside linebacker could be somewhat of an open competition. Leonard Floyd and Samson Ebukam will be free agents, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo hasn’t done enough to prove he’s worth of a starting job, and Justin Hollins and Derek Rivers fit the mold of what the Rams want in edge rushers with their size and length. Lewis was a third-round pick last year and has the potential to be a starter – but only if he can stay healthy. That was a challenge for him as a rookie, playing only eight games due to various injuries. Lewis is a big part of the Rams’ future plans and hopefully, that future starts in 2021 because they need pass rushers.

