6 Rams players who could break out in training camp

We know who the Rams’ most important players are heading into the 2023 season, but there are a bunch of lesser-known names fans could become more familiar with this year. On defense, the Rams need to find several new starters following their offseason departures, while the offense will also undergo some changes – particularly along the offensive line.

With training camp starting this week, here are six players who could break out and become fan favorites the way Lance McCutcheon did last summer.

CB Cobie Durant

Most Rams fans know Durant’s name but he could become recognized more nationally this season. As the Rams’ projected top cornerback, he’s going to garner a lot of attention in training camp and if last season’s performance is any indication, he’ll be a ball hawk in the secondary this summer.

Expect to see Durant making plays on a regular basis in practice, firmly establishing himself as the Rams’ new CB1 post-Jalen Ramsey.

OLB Michael Hoecht

Hoecht is expected to step in as the Rams’ primary edge rusher after Leonard Floyd was cut in the offseason, which means he’ll be on the field for most snaps. That might be a little worrisome to fans, but Hoecht looked every bit like a starting outside linebacker toward the end of last season when he had 4.5 sacks in his last six games.

Hoecht still has plenty to clean up in his game, including his discipline on the edge when teams use play action, but he’s a promising player who could impress a lot of people this year.

DB Quindell Johnson

Johnson joined the Rams as an undrafted rookie this year but he was given a fifth-round grade by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, so he easily could’ve been drafted on Day 3. He plays with a lot of speed and showed good anticipation at Memphis, picking off 10 passes in college and breaking up 24 total in four years.

Johnson’s versatility should be on display during training camp, playing deep safety, in the box and covering the slot, which are all positions the Rams need help at. He’s a good candidate to make the 53-man roster this season.

WR Puka Nacua

Nacua already began to break out this spring when he caught the attention of his teammates and coaches, earning recognition from Cooper Kupp and Sean McVay, among others. The WR3 spot is wide open and Nacua might just overtake Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell for that spot, similar to the way Cooper Kupp did as a rookie in 2017 when he started next to Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods.

More than likely, Nacua is going to get some playing time this season. It’s just a matter of whether that happens in Week 1 or 8. Either way, he’s a name to watch in camp.

S Russ Yeast

Someone will need to step up at safety next to Jordan Fuller and Yeast is one of the Rams’ top options, along with Quentin Lake, Jason Taylor II and possibly Johnson. Yeast plays with fire at the safety position, filling gaps with physical play as a downhill defender.

His opportunities were limited last season but McVay mentioned Yeast as a defensive back who’s been impressive thus far and someone the team is counting on. With the safety group so unsettled at this point, Yeast could emerge as an impact starter.

G Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

We know how much the Rams liked Anchrum last year, giving him a chance to start in Week 2 against the Falcons. Unfortunately, he got hurt on the first play and missed the rest of the season, but he’s ready to compete for a starting job again this year.

So much attention will be paid to Logan Bruss and Steve Avila, the team’s top picks the last two years, but don’t sleep on Anchrum as a potential starter along the offensive line. He has a lot of fans in the Rams’ building.

