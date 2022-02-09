6 Rams players Bengals fans should know for Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t seen the Los Angeles Rams since 2019.

Now they’ll see them in Super Bowl LVI.

Quite a bit has changed since that last meeting. The Rams are still contenders but have some new, well-known faces like Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. and Matthew Stafford.

And the Bengals have changed quite a bit as well thanks to a dramatic two-year rebuild that helped win the franchise’s first playoff game in more than 30 years.

To get a better understanding of the Super Bowl matchup, we decided to spotlight some of the Rams’ lesser-known players who could have a big impact on the game and got an assist from Rams Wire managing editor Cameron DaSilva.

LB Leonard Floyd

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The former Bears top-10 pick had a career resurgence with the Rams, racking up 10.5 sacks last year and 9.5 more this season. He’s got the benefit of opposing offenses focusing on Aaron Donald and Von Miller, but that’s not meant to undersell how quickly and easily he can win his matchups. He’s got the same challenge as any pass-rusher this playoff run — actually bringing down Joe Burrow, not just getting to him. If he can, he could change the game.

Rams Wire: A lot of attention is paid to Aaron Donald and Von Miller up front, which is understandable. But Floyd has quietly had two really solid seasons with the Rams. He’s a long, quick pass rusher who can bull rush tackles or go around them, but where he sometimes has trouble is wrapping up ball carriers. He’s missed 18 tackles this season, which has cost him a bunch of sacks.

OT Andrew Whitworth

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Whitworth is an old friend and funnily enough, was a good friend to Joe Burrow last offseason while they rehabbed injuries together.

More to the point, we spotlight Whitworth just to stress how good he still is on his Hall of Fame journey. He had a stellar 86.1 PFF grade this year at the age of 40. If he can lock up Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati’s only reliable pass-rusher, it will put the Rams in the driver’s seat for a win.

Story continues

RW: Whitworth really hasn’t missed a beat since leaving the Bengals for the Rams. Even at 40 years old, he’s been one of the best left tackles in the game and has done a great job protecting Matthew Stafford’s blind side. But what’s most impressive is his dominance in the running game. He’s still so mobile and powerful that sealing off defensive ends comes easy for the big left tackle.

S Eric Weddle

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Weddle isn’t going to blow anyone away — but the Rams didn’t bring him out of retirement to do that. They brought him back to get the defense on the same page and in the proper spots. He’s doing that, so much so he’ll have the communications headset in the Super Bowl.

Not bad for a part-time retirement gig.

Odds are Burrow and Co. will look to test Weddle early, which could be an opportunity for a few chunk plays.

RW: In a span of a month, Weddle has gone from being retired to playing a handful of snaps in the wild-card game to leading the Rams in tackles in the NFC Championship. And on Sunday, he’ll be their defensive signal caller, which is mind-blowing. He’s not going to wow anyone in coverage or show much range in the middle of the field, but he’ll hang around in the box and is still a sure tackler.

RB Cam Akers

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs, and especially shifty ones, have had some pretty good success against the Bengals defense in the playoffs, while the fact they slowed Derrick Henry gets the headlines. Akers is back from his injury, and while he’s only averaging 2.8 yards per carry in the playoffs, he’s incredibly dangerous.

RW: Akers is another fantastic comeback story, returning from a torn Achilles suffered in July to become the Rams’ leading rusher this postseason. He should remain the top running back on Sunday ahead of Sony Michel, given his all-round skill set as a runner and receiver. Michel is better as a pass blocker, so he’ll get reps on third down, but Akers is an elusive and powerful running back – which is a dangerous combination.

WR Van Jefferson

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson is the sort of x-factor who could break a game. He’s the No. 3 behind Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., but he averaged 16 yards per catch during the regular season. Assuming Chidobe Awuzie is on Beckham and Mike Hilton is on Kupp, that leaves Eli Apple and the safeties as the only thing to prevent a huge play if the ball’s in the air.

RW: Jefferson is the Rams’ No. 3 receiver and their primary deep threat. He’s had trouble with drops this season but he has deceptive speed and can take the top off a defense on post or go routes. He probably won’t be heavily involved with so many targets going to Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., but watch for a big play or two to Jefferson this weekend. The Rams typically draw up a couple of deep shots for him each game.

CB Darious Williams

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (11) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals say they won’t be afraid to go at Jalen Ramsey and that’s going to prove 100 percent true — you have to feed a guy like Chase. But the 5’9″ Williams is a potential weak point they’ll gun for too. Ideally, Burrow will look to have him in matchups with the 6’4″ Tee Higgins. Williams allowed 57 catches on 92 targets this year at 10.7 yards per completion, so it’s an x-factor to know.

RW: Williams is a player Joe Burrow will probably target pretty often, as quarterbacks have this postseason. He’s slightly undersized but has great ball skills – even if he doesn’t have a single pick this year. Williams has had some trouble in coverage during the playoffs and with Tee Higgins likely matching up with him, I’d expect to see some jump-ball opportunities for the bigger receiver.

1

1