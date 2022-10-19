6 Rams who must play better after Week 7 bye

The Rams have an opportunity to reset this week during their bye. It’s a little break in what’s been a difficult and exhausting start to the season, losing several starters to injuries already.

But reinforcements are on the way, including Van Jefferson, Brian Allen and Troy Hill. They’ll all need to step up and contribute immediately, but these other six players will also have to play better than they have in the first six weeks of the season.

QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford hasn’t been dealt a good hand in 2022. His offensive line can’t protect him, Allen Robinson hasn’t been the wide receiver the Rams expected him to be and the Rams’ running game is one of the worst in football. However, Stafford hasn’t done much to overcome these issues. He’s had 10 turnover-worthy plays already and his mistakes have been costly; he’s thrown two pick-sixes in six games.

The Rams’ offensive line and running game aren’t going to suddenly get fixed, but Stafford needs to do everything he can to raise the play of everyone around him.

OLB Leonard Floyd

Floyd has been quite possibly the Rams’ most disappointing player this season, right next to Allen Robinson. He has zero sacks, nine pressures and has missed three tackles. Usually a strong run defender, Floyd hasn’t even excelled in that department, which is especially frustrating. Aaron Donald can’t be the only one generating pressure, but that’s how the Rams’ defense is operating right now.

WR Allen Robinson

You can blame a lack of targets for Robinson’s poor numbers, but the wideout also isn’t getting open enough to warrant consistent looks from Stafford. He started to show some improvement against the Panthers and will need to carry that over to Week 8 because Cooper Kupp is just about the Rams’ only source of production at wide receiver right now.

Robinson has to be that player to take pressure off of Kupp and force defenses out of double-teaming No. 10.

NT Greg Gaines

Gaines was a breakout defender for the Rams last season, really stepping up as a pass rusher. However, he’s taken a step back this season and only generated four pressures with zero QB hits. Still a decent run defender, Gaines has to be more impactful coming out of the bye week. The edge rushers aren’t pressuring quarterbacks, so it’s up to Donald and Gaines to make up for it.

RT Rob Havenstein

On an offensive line that’s relatively inexperienced (and banged up), Havenstein is supposed to be the steadying presence. Unfortunately, his pass-blocking grade of 60.2 at Pro Football Focus leaves a lot to be desired. He hasn’t been the dominant right tackle he was last season, and it’s part of the reason the line as a whole has struggled. He can certainly play better, and the Rams need him to in order for the pass protection to improve.

RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

Whether Henderson is the starter coming out of the bye or not, the Rams would love for him to play better – especially if Cam Akers is traded by then. He’ll feel some pressure from Kyren Williams when the rookie returns, so Henderson has to impress the coaches to keep his starting role. He’s just not breaking enough tackles, forcing just four missed tackles all year.

