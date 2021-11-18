6 Rams who deserve to make the Pro Bowl this season

As much as the Pro Bowl seems to be a popularity contest, it does carry some value, particularly when it comes to player’s contracts. It’s a way for fans to not only see their favorite players compete against other top stars, but for those players to earn bonuses and incentives if they’re built into their contracts.

Pro Bowl voting for this season is now open and fans can make their first push for some of the Rams’ top players to be selected. There are still seven games left on Los Angeles’ schedule so we’re not quite at the end of the season yet, but these six players have already proved they deserve consideration for the NFL’s all-star game.

WR Cooper Kupp

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Kupp leads the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdown catches, becoming the first player ever with at least 85 catches, 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first 10 games. Those are numbers most receivers don’t put up in an entire season, let alone 10 games.

He’s essentially a lock for the Pro Bowl, so long as fans support him and vote in the next month. There hasn’t been a single wide receiver who’s played better than Kupp up to this point and there’s no reason to believe he won’t be able to keep up his current pace – or at least come close to sustaining it for the next seven games.

DT Aaron Donald

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Even if Donald “only” has six sacks this season, he’s still generating a ton of pressure and remains one of the best interior defenders in football. He has 42 total pressures – ninth-most in the NFL – and has recorded 28 stops, ranking near the top of the league in both categories.

Statistically, it’s somewhat of a down year for Donald but if you want him play on a weekly basis, he still flashes often and routinely makes impactful plays for the Rams to help his other teammates.

CB Jalen Ramsey

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Good luck finding a cornerback who’s playing better than Ramsey right now. He’s allowed a completion rate of 67.3% this season, but he’s also picked off three passes, given up just two touchdowns and ranks second in the league with nine forced incompletions.

Story continues

His coverage grade of 89.4 is the highest of any cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus, 7.3 better than any other player at his position. Like Kupp and Donald, there’s no reason he shouldn’t make the Pro Bowl again this year.

QB Matthew Stafford

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

After 10 games, Stafford leads the league in passing yards (3,014) and QBR (67.1). He also ranks third in touchdown passes (24), third in yards per attempt (8.3) and third in passer rating (106.1). That’s all despite throwing just two touchdown passes and four interceptions in his last two games, failing to top 300 yards in either contest.

There aren’t many quarterbacks who have played better than Stafford this season but it’s a position that’s A) always competitive and B) a popularity contest in Pro Bowl voting. He’ll have to beat out the likes of Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott and Tom Brady in order to make it, which could be tough. He needs to improve in the coming weeks.

LT Andrew Whitworth

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Whitworth has very quietly flown under the radar as arguably the best left tackle in the league this year, even at the age of 39. Among all offensive linemen, he has the highest pass-blocking grade at PFF (91.0). He’s allowed only seven total pressures, which is the second-fewest among all offensive tackles and he’s played 88 more snaps than Tyron Smith, who’s allowed the fewest.

Whitworth has done an excellent job protecting Stafford’s blindside and has also been rock solid in the running game, making him a top candidate to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2017.

OLB Leonard Floyd

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Some might scoff at this selection but Floyd at least deserves consideration. He has 37 total pressures this season, which is tied with Nick and Joey Bosa for 12th among edge rushers. He also has 21 stops (16th) and 7.5 sacks, which ties him for ninth in the NFL.

If he can clean up his tackling – he’s missed 11 times, two more than any other edge defender – he’ll drive up his sack and tackle for a loss numbers. And with Von Miller coming aboard, Floyd should benefit from more one-on-one opportunities. A late-season push could earn him his first Pro Bowl selection.

