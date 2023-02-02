6 Raiders make NFLPA Players’ Top 5 at their position

This year, along with the NFLPA putting out their first ever Players’ 1st Team All Pro, they did something unique. Instead of doing a first and second team the way the AP does, they asked players at each position to give their top five.

Once they tallied up the scores, they put out a top five at each position. The Raiders saw six players make the top five at their position. Those positions are Running back, Fullback, Wide receiver, Edge rusher, Kicker, and Punter.

RB 1. Josh Jacobs (All Pro)

FB 4. Jakob Johnson

WR 2. Davante Adams (All Pro)

ED 3. Maxx Crosby

K 2. Daniel Carlson

P 3. AJ Cole

It’s notable that even though Adams was named number two behind Justin Jefferson that it was Adams who was named first team All Pro. So, these top fives don’t line up like a simple first team, second team, third team type of thing.

Raiders players who may have made the list in years past, but whose 2022 seasons were upended by injuries include TE Darren Waller and LB Denzel Perryman. Should they return to health and to form, they could push to make the team next season.

