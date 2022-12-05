6 quick updates for the Commanders in their playoff push

Sunday’s 20-20 tie was a large opportunity lost. The Commanders had their chances to come out of there with a road win but couldn’t get it done.

The Commanders will now face the Giants in two weeks in a must-win situation if they are to finish higher than the Giants. The Giants still must face the Eagles twice, while the Commanders still must face the Cowboys and 49ers.

Speaking of the 49ers, did you hear that in Sunday’s 49ers win over the visiting Dolphins, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was injured and will require season-ending foot surgery? This means the Commanders when they travel to San Francisco will not face Garoppolo but new starter Brock Purdy.

Seattle won a road game today against their division rival the Rams. The Seahawks are now 7-5, and their future schedule includes the Rams again without Matthew Stafford, the 49ers without Garoppolo, the Panthers and the Jets who are also unsure at quarterback. They do face the Chiefs as well.

After the Commanders led 10-0, they were outscored by the Giants 20-3 over the second and third quarters. Yet, when Taylor Heinicke and the offense drove 90 yards to tie the game with less than two minutes remaining, teammate Jonathan Allen was impressed. Following the game, regarding that drive, Allen declared, “biggest nuts I’ve ever seen.” I guess its safe to say, Allen still believes in Heinicke.



The Commanders offensive line is in a world of hurt again. Trai Turner was already out today, Chase Roullier was lost early in the season, Samuel Cosmi went down today and did not return, and Tyler Larsen appeared to be rolled up on the inside and was carted off the field. Future games in San Francisco and at home against Dallas feature opposing defensive lines that could potentially make things ugly for the Commanders. You do recall both Dallas games late last year?