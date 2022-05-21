6 questions facing Cardinals as OTAs begin

The Arizona Cardinals will begin the first week of organized team activities (OTAs) next week. It opens the third and final phase of the offseason program.

In this phase, teams can begin to do player vs. player work with 11-on-11 and 7-on-7, in addition to positional drills.

As the Cardinals open OTAs, there are some questions looming. Below are the biggest questions facing them.

Will Kyler Murray be there?

Murray wants a contract extension. It has been said he isn’t likely going to participate in any of the voluntary work. However, Phase 3 of the offseason program means a lot more football work.

He could always also arrive and participate in everything but the on-field work, still doing meetings and walkthroughs.

This is the biggest question because it will show more or less where he stands about working through contract negotiations.

How much will the Cardinals do on the field?

This year, the offseason returned to normal. However, it remains to be seen whether the two pandemic offseasons affect this year. Last year, the Cardinals canceled most of OTAs and didn’t do full-speed 11-on-11 reps in practice. They did position drills and offensive and defensive team reps against air, electing to only do walkthroughs of the player vs. player work.

Will they go back to a traditional practice format?

Will the Cardinals add anyone after cap relief hits?

The Cardinals will get another $10 million in cap space after June 1 after the contract for Jordan Phillips comes off the books.

Will they make any late veteran signings, perhaps an edge rusher or a veteran cornerback?

Can Zaven Collins handle his new role?

Collins is now slated to replace Jordan Hicks in the starting lineup at inside linebacker and be the quarterback of the defense.

He got limited work last season.

Will he show the ability to make the calls and get teammates in position while getting reps in the offseason?

What offensive adjustments will they make planning for DeAndre Hopkins' suspension?

Hopkins is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained last season. He will miss the first six games of the 2022 season, suspended for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury lamented not making more adjustments offensively when Hopkins was out last season.

Now that he has months to prepare for the absence, what will be done differently? Will A.J. Green change receiver roles this offseason? Will others be asked to do more?

Which young players will flash?

This will be affected by the decisions they make about how they run practices. If they don’t do any live, full-speed reps, it will be hard to tell, but every year it seems that some draft pick or young player makes an early impact and becomes a player to watch in training camp.

Who will that be this offseason?

