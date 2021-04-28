6 questions for the Carolina Panthers going into the 2021 NFL draft

The 2021 NFL draft is almost here. Thursday night the festivities kick off in Cleveland, with the Carolina Panthers slated to pick at No. 8 overall.

Here are six big questions to follow heading into the draft.

Will Justin Fields fall to No. 8?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, the Panthers traded three picks to the Jets for Sam Darnold. They haven't ruled out drafting a quarterback, though. Based on what we know, our best guess is Ohio State's Justin Fields is their preferred target. Where Fields winds up going is perhaps the most intriguing storyline of the entire draft. Some draft analysts believe he's the best QB prospect they've seen since Andrew Luck. Others think Fields may drop all the way to the Buccaneers at the end of the first round. From our perspective, Fields has all the physical tools to succeed in the NFL and at least as much potential as any QB in this class, including Trevor Lawrence. If he's still on the board at No. 8, we expect he'll be the pick.

Will Teddy Bridgewater get traded?

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

If all five of the top quarterback prospects are off the board by the time the Broncos are on the clock at No. 9, there's a chance we will see the Panthers involved in yet another QB trade. Denver's new general manager George Paton was part of the Vikings front office that drafted Teddy Bridgewater in the first round back in 2014, and there's been a lot of chatter lately about the Broncos dealing for Teddy. Bridgewater makes sense for Denver on a number of levels. Even though he looked great against the Panthers this past season, Drew Lock doesn't seem to be the kind of QB they can build around and Bridgewater does qualify as an upgrade, even if it's not a huge one. To make it work, Carolina would probably have to eat a sizable portion of Bridgewater's 2021 salary.

When to pick a wide receiver?

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

During their pre-draft press conference, coach Matt Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer pinpointed three positions that they see as the deepest in this class. The first is wide receiver, where the Panthers have a hole following the loss of Curtis Samuel to Washington. Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore are a solid 1-2 combo, but if the Panthers have a chance to add a special playmaker at this spot they have to consider it. Ja'Marr Chase is WR1 this year and he knows Joe Brady's offense from LSU. Alabama also has a couple of rare talents at this position, with Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith both being potential top-10 picks. As for the rest, Chase's teammate Terrace Marshall Jr., Kadarius Toney, Elijah Moore and Dyami Brown could all be targets. The question is what round is the right time to strike given the team's needs at other positions...

Which cornerback prospect fits best?

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Another position the front office is keen on this year is cornerback, which was largely a disaster outside Donte Jackson last year. Free agency brought some reinforcements. Carolina signed two veteran corners: Rashaan Melvin and A.J. Bouye, who should start opposite Jackson. While their experience is a welcome addition, it also means they won't be around too long - Melvin signed a one-year deal and Bouye's is for two. That means outside corner should still be on the radar. Plus, the Panthers still have a glaring need in the slot after not re-signing Corn Elder. If they have a favorite, it's probably Florida State's Asante Samuel Jr., who can play inside or outside and is projected to be picked some time in the second round. They have met virtually with Samuel twice.

Will they finally draft a franchise left tackle?

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive tackle was the third position Fitterer mentioned. It's arguably the deepest behind receiver and a major area of need for the Panthers, who have been searching for an answer at left tackle since Jordan Gross retired seven years ago. The top OT prospect in this class is Penei Sewell, who might or might not fall to No. 8. Even if he doesn't, there should be no shortage of quality options later on. Rashawn Slater, Christian Darrisaw, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Walker Little could all be first-round picks. On Day 2, Samuel Cosmi, Dillon Radunz and Alex Leatherwood head another strong group. Projecting what will happen in the draft is always a crapshoot, but it would be a shock if Carolina doesn't pick an OT before Saturday.

How much will Scott Fitterer follow the Seattle model?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers will already have one rookie in the room when it's their turn to pick. While his certainly isn't the only influence in the room, it will be fascinating to see how Scott Fitterer approaches his first draft as GM. Coming from the Seahawks organization, we can assume Fitterer likes long, lanky cornerbacks and trading down to add more picks. The question is how much of Pete Carroll and John Schneider's philosophy he'll carry over. Seattle had great hits in the later rounds of the draft in the early part of last decade, but things dropped off dramatically after Scot McCloughan left town. The Seahawks have had issues evaluating offensive line talent and spent entirely too much draft capital on running backs over the years. However, they've also hit on some truly special wide receivers and linebackers and one potential Hall of Fame quarterback. It may take years for us to truly learn just how good Fitterer is at this most important part of his job, but we'll get our first lesson tomorrow night. [vertical-gallery id=635518]

