6 quarterbacks were picked before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft. Here is where they are now.
Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons and 7 Super Bowl championships.
Nobody expected greatness when Brady was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.
We took a look at where the six quarterbacks taken before Brady in the 2000 draft are today.
The Jets used the 18th pick on Marshall University quarterback Chad Pennington.
Pennington played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Jets and Dolphins, earning $51 million in his career. He now runs the 1st and 10 Foundation and coaches a high school team in Kentucky.
Source: The Lexington Herald-Leader, 1st and 10 Foundation, NFL Legends Community
The 49ers drafted Hofstra's Giovanni Carmazzi in the third round with the 65th pick overall.
Carmazzi never played in an NFL game, spending two years on the 49ers' practice squad. He later played in the World League of American Football and in the Canadian Football League. He once described himself to ESPN as a "yoga-practicing farmer" in California who has five goats and doesn't own a TV.
Source: Niners Nation
The Ravens selected Chris Redman out of Louisville in the third round with the 75th pick overall.
Redman made $14.3 million in eight seasons with the Ravens and Falcons, starting just 12 games. He is now the president and part-owner of the Louisville Xtreme, an indoor arena football team.
Tennessee's Tee Martin was taken in the fifth round by the Steelers with the 163rd pick overall.
Martin played in just three NFL games in four seasons before spending two seasons in the CFL. After spending several seasons coaching in college, he was hired by the Ravens as a wide receiver coach.
Marc Bulger of West Virginia was taken by the Saints with the 168th pick overall in the sixth round.
Bulger didn't make the Saints roster his rookie year but eventually caught on with the Rams for 8 seasons before spending one year with the Ravens as a backup. He made $55.4 million in his career. He now runs the Marc Bulger Foundation and has gotten involved in curling.
Source: Yahoo
The Browns drafted Spergon Wynn out of Minnesota in the sixth round with the 183rd pick overall.
Wynn spent three seasons in the NFL with the Browns and Vikings, starting just three games. He is now an energy broker in Texas.
Brady was taken by the Patriots in the sixth round with the 199th pick overall.
The six quarterbacks drafted before Brady combined to start 191 games and throw 258 touchdowns. Brady WON 278 games in his career, including seven Super Bowls, and threw 710 touchdowns in the regular season and playoffs, combined.
