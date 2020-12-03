6 quarterbacks the Bears should consider in 1st round of 2021 NFL draft

The 2021 NFL draft is still more than four months away, but with how the Chicago Bears’ 2020 season has spiraled out of control, it feels like that long weekend in April is the only hope this team has to get back on the winning track.

The Bears currently hold the 13th pick in the first round, a selection that puts them within striking distance for one of this year’s potential top quarterback prospects. If they stack a few more losses down the home stretch of their schedule, there’s a chance Chicago will end up in the top 10.

It’s a sad reality for Bears fans that’s all too familiar: finding joy in losses because it means that maybe, just maybe, the savior is on his way in the draft.

Here are five quarterbacks who will be (or have a chance to be) first-round picks in 2021.

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Nov 28, 2020; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up with his team before the game against Pittsburgh at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence will be the first overall pick in the 2021 draft and there's little-to-no chance the Bears will have a shot to select him. The only way Lawrence becomes a possibility is if Chicago loses the rest of their games and mortgages multiple (like three or more) first-round picks to move up.

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Nov 21, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Fields, like Lawrence, is likely to be off the board by the time the Bears are on the clock. There's a chance he'll be picked right after Lawrence (No. 2 overall). If Chicago wants Fields, they'll have to pay almost as much as it would cost to move up for Lawrence. Don't expect it to happen.

Zach Wilson, BYU

Oct 24, 2020; Provo, UT, USA; BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) looks down field in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Texas State Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Provo, Utah. Mandatory Credit: Rick Bowmer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY NETWORK

Story continues

Wilson is the first legitimate option for the Bears in the first round. Despite the buzz that's been building around him during the college football season, it's unlikely he'll leapfrog Fields as QB2. As such, he'll fall deeper into the top-10 picks and probably just a few selections away from where Chicago will end up drafting. A move up the board -- just a few spots -- won't be nearly as expensive and Wilson is a player whose skill set warrants it. Wilson is pinpoint accurate, especially on throws down the field, and plays with the kind of moxie that separates good quarterbacks from great ones. He'd be the single most talented passer to ever wear a Bears uniform (from a traits perspective). If the chance to land him is there, Chicago has to strike.

Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Jan 11, 2020; Frisco, Texas, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Trey Lance (5) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Lance was the hot name over the summer and is being victimized by the 'out of sight, out of mind' effect of not playing this season because of COVID-19. His 2019 campaign, when he threw 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions, put him in the first-round discussion and nothing's changed since to knock him out of Round 1. There is some risk with Lance, who's making the jump from one full season as a starter on the FCS level to the NFL. The Bears better be certain that he has what it takes to make that transition. The physical talent is certainly there; Lance has the dual-threat element to his game that has become something of a prerequisite to playing in the league these days. There's no denying he's a traits guy. But so was Mitch Trubisky. And we know how that story ended.

Kyle Trask, Florida

Oct 31, 2020; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass during a game against the Missouri Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

Trask began the 2020 season as a Day 2 prospect with upside, but he's enjoying a remarkable breakout year that's made him a legitimate first-round option. Trask is completing over 71% of his passes this season for 2,810 yards, 34 touchdowns and just three interceptions. At 6-5, 230 pounds, he looks the part and is displaying the kind of pocket awareness and mental aptitude needed to be an effective starter in the NFL. But is he the kind of player worthy of a top-15 pick? Probably not. The Bears could decide to trade back a few picks, scoop up a few more selections later in the draft, and land Trask somewhere later in the first round.

Mac Jones, Alabama

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) lines up a pass during a game between Alabama and Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

102420 Ut Bama Gameaction

No one thought Jones would be a first-round prospect when the 2020 season began, but it's impossible to ignore -- or discredit -- what he's doing this year. Jones is completing over 76% of his passes in life after Tua Tagovailoa and has 23 touchdowns to three interceptions in eight games. Sure, Alabama is loaded at the skill player positions, but they were loaded last year too and that didn't stop teams from valuing Tagovailoa as a top-five pick. Jones won't go that high. And there's a chance he won't be a first-rounder. Maybe he'll fall to the Bears at the top of Round 2. But if Chicago wants to ensure they exit the 2021 draft with a future starter behind center, trading back into the end of the first round for a prospect like Jones would be a smart play.