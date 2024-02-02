6 prospects who dominated Senior Bowl Week on offense

The road to the 2024 NFL draft isn’t as long as it looks like — before we know it, the New Orleans Saints will be on the clock. And the first big milestone on this journey is in Mobile, Ala., which hosts the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Teams will be watching how some of the top draft-eligible players across the country perform as they compete against each other in practices leading up to the all-star game.

Prospects took the field for three times this week and made their cases to impress scouts. Here are six of the best offensive players of this past week:

WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Dec 18, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) runs the ball against Old Dominion Monarchs linebacker Koa Naotala (47) during the first quarter at Charlotte 49ers’ Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The self-proclaimed “YAC” king had a nice week of practices, showcasing his abilities as a receiver. Obviously you can’t show everything during 1-on-1 drills, especially YAC ability, but he had a nice week and looked like a versatile weapon. Along with the nice routes, he took a reverse for a big gain during practice as well.

TE Theo Johnson, Penn State

Penn State tight end Theo Johnson catches a 16-yard pass in the end zone to score a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA football game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 33-24.

Johnson looked far-and-away like the best tight end in Mobile this week. He has a great size and agility combo that looked like and intriguing offensive prospect. He never had a chance to really shine in the Penn State offense, but did have seven touchdowns this past season as a solid red zone threat.

OT Patrick Paul, Houston

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American offensive lineman Patrick Paul of Houston (76) faces off against American defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson of LSU (99) during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Paul looked like a mauler at left tackle this week. He was constantly putting players into the ground. The Houston product would be an ideal day two pick for the Saints given how the board is expected to fall more in line with their defensive needs in the first round.

WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) runs the ball around Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton (7) during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Wilson had two great practices before opting out of the last day. He came in undersized but silenced the worries after dominating. He looked incredibly explosive against the defensive backs in 1-on-1 drills. Players like him had an important job in Mobile, as he didn’t get to shine in college.

OL Javion Cohen, Miami

Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Javion Cohen (70) celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports

Cohen is another strong offensive lineman, he was literally throwing defensive players around the field. He was a former Alabama Crimson Tide player before transferring to Miami and finishing his career out. With the future unsure at left guard, Cohen could be the answer.

RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

University of New Hampshire junior Dylan Laube runs against Holy Cross in the second round of the FCS playoffs, Dec. 3, 2022 in Worcester.

69686220007p Wor Laube

Laube had a great season at New Hampshire as both a rusher and a receiving threat. He’s had a crazy 33 total touchdowns from scrimmage over the last two seasons. He handled the step up in competition well this week and looked like a legit pass catching threat.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire