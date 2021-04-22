6 prospects who could keep Colts from trading No. 21 pick

With the 2021 NFL draft officially one week away, the Indianapolis Colts will be weighing their options of staying put at No. 21 overall and selecting a player or moving back to add more picks in later rounds.

We have talked plenty about the Colts trading down from No. 21 in the draft. Because they gave up their third-rounder in the trade for Carson Wentz, it’s easy to see Chris Ballard trading back to recoup a pick in that round.

We have already taken a look at which teams the Colts could trade with and the history that comes along with trading back from the No. 21 pick.

But what happens if a player the Colts really like falls to their pick? Ballard won’t automatically trade back if there’s a player high on their board that’s available.

So let’s take a look at six prospects who could keep the Colts from trading back from the No. 21 pick:

OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

It goes without saying that there is a close to 0% chance Slater falls all the way to No. 21. Even though some may be wondering if he's a better fit at tackle or guard because of his 33-inch arms, he's an elite offensive line prospect and the Colts would likely jump all over the chance to draft him. Slater has great size and elite movement skills to go along with NFL-ready technique. He would be a perfect fit for the Colts' zone-blocking scheme as well.

EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

The Colts desperately need help on the edge. It will be nice to see Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu get more work in 2021, but the Colts are running the risk of having a very inconsistent pass rush despite what they have on the interior. Paye is an athletic freak who has the bend, length and burst the Colts covet in their edge rushers. He's stout against the run and even though he has some development when it comes to his counters, he's well worth the pick at No. 21.

OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

Vera-Tucker is viewed by many as a top-15 or even top-10 overall player in this class. We know the Colts will want to find a new left tackle to replace Anthony Castonzo and if he falls to No. 21, it may be hard for Ballard to pull the trigger on a trade. Similarly to Slater, teams may be divided on whether Vera-Tucker will be a tackle or a guard. Either way, he would be a strong pick at No. 21 where the Colts could have a Pro-Bowl option next to Quenton Nelson if they view him as the left tackle.

EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

It isn't all that clear how the Colts feel about the edge rusher class. We know it doesn't have an alpha at the top and that there are concerns with the majority of prospects at some level. Ojulari seems to be a perfect fit for the Colts, though. He's not totally bendy but he's explosive and lengthy, which is exactly what the Colts like in their edge rushers. He sets a strong edge and has one of the most complete pass-rush plans in the class. Ojulari would spell some of the concern about the current lack of depth on the edge.

OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Jenkins fits what the Colts want in their offensive linemen when it comes to the mentality. Jenkins is a player who will compete with Quenton Nelson on how many pancakes they can record in a single season. He's a solid athlete and has the length to work on the edge. Jenkins does have some consistency issues with his technique, especially when it comes to his hand placement on the punch. Even so, Jenkins has the kind of mentality and skill set that could keep the Colts from trading back.

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

The Colts very well could go Chris Ballard's entire tenure without drafting a wide receiver in the first round. However, if Smith winds up falling due to his alarming BMI (22.5), the Colts shouldn't think twice. If Smith was 15 pounds heavier, he would be the WR1 in this class. He has elite route running, ball skills and even plays well above the rim in contested catch situations. He's probably not making it out of the top-10 but if he's there at No. 21, Ballard would have the chance to add another Marvin Harrison.

