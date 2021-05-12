6 predictions for 49ers’ 2021 schedule

The NFL’s 2021 schedule is set to drop at 5:00pm Pacific Time on Wednesday, at which point we’ll get our first look at the 49ers’ slate.

While predicting an exact schedule is nigh impossible, we went through their list of opponents and came up with six predictions for some of the features of San Francisco’s schedule.

A game across the pond

The 49ers face off against the AFC South this year, and their game against the Jaguars is scheduled to be a road game. San Francisco hasn't played across the Atlantic since they faced the Jaguars there in 2013. Another international game would make sense for the 49ers. It's easy to see the league having them follow the Jags to England.

2 divisional prime time games

The NFC West race is going to be a dogfight, so putting a couple of the 49ers' division games in prime time makes sense. Maybe a Sunday night matchup against the Seahawks and a Thursday night showdown with the Rams. A Thursday night against the Cardinals wouldn't be a shock either since they pulled that move two seasons ago. Four good teams in the division means lots of prime time game opportunities.

A Youngstown stay

San Francisco doesn't have anything crazy like a New York back-to-back this year, but the addition of a 17th game did put a road game in Cincinnati on their schedule. With Philadelphia as part of their road slate, the 49ers may prefer a long trip East, followed by a stay in Youngstown, Ohio before facing off against the Bengals. There are a couple road trips like this that make sense, but this is the one we're predicting.

Chicago will wait

The 49ers may not love the idea of waiting until November or December to play in Chicago, but the league may very well want it that way because both teams took quarterbacks early in the first round. There's a chance neither Trey Lance nor Justin Fields starts to begin the year, but there's as good of a chance that they both start at some point. Delaying a 49ers-Bears showdown ups the likelihood we get a Lance vs. Fields showdown.

Colts on a Monday

Indianapolis might be really good this year after trading for Carson Wentz. Colts-49ers feels like one of those good games that gets wedged into the Monday night slot. There's not a ton of logic to this one, but the ESPN graphic with Garoppolo and Wentz is too easy to envision. Plus it'll be DeForest Buckner's first game against his old team.

A new closer

The 49ers finished the last two years against the Seahawks. It stands to reason the league will mix that up some this year. Given the level the Rams are supposed to hit this season, a Rams-49ers Week 17 matchup seems like a logical change to the last two campaigns.

