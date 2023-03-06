6 potential trade fits for Rams WR Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson turned out to be a bust as a free-agent signing last season, failing to produce as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Now, the Rams are looking to trade the veteran receiver, giving him permission to seek a trade.

The Rams are willing to eat part of Robinson’s guaranteed salary to make a deal happen, showing they’re simply admitting the signing was a mistake and are prepared to move on.

Finding a trade partner could be difficult, but here are six potential fits for teams that might be interested in acquiring Robinson in a trade.

Detroit Lions

The Rams and Lions already have some connections with Brad Holmes, who was previously with the Rams, working as Detroit’s general manager. They made two deals last offseason (Matthew Stafford, Michael Brockers), so why not strike another this year?

Detroit isn’t desperate for wide receiver help, but D.J. Chark is a free agent so they could use another outside target. The Lions have the cap space and draft capital to make a deal happen, so they could be a team to watch.

Philadelphia Eagles

Robinson was on the verge of signing with the Eagles last offseason before the Rams came in and nabbed him, which ultimately led to Philadelphia trading for A.J. Brown. If the Eagles are still interested in Robinson, this could be a second chance for them to land him – potentially at a lower cost than the contract they would’ve given him.

He would be a good fit alongside Brown and DeVonta Smith, though the Eagles don’t have a ton of cap space ($5.6 million) and they have a bunch of starters hitting free agency.

Carolina Panthers

Wide receiver is a clear need for Carolina alongside D.J. Moore and Robinson would be a nice complement as a bigger possession receiver. The Panthers would need to clear some cap space to make a deal happen, being $2.3 million over the cap right now, but they could make it happen if they were keen on acquiring Robinson.

New England Patriots

Could Robinson be Bill Belichick’s next reclamation project? Jakobi Meyers will be a free agent, as will Nelson Agholor. That leaves New England thin at wideout and the offense could use as much firepower around Mac Jones as possible.

Furthermore, the Patriots have four sixth-round picks and three fourth-rounders, so the Day 3 ammo is there for a deal to get done. It might only take a pair of sixths, too.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have more important things to sort out than who will be catching passes, not knowing who will be their quarterback. But in the event that Aaron Rodgers does stay in Green Bay – or even if he doesn’t – wide receiver will be a major need for them.

They saw a lot of Robinson from his days in Chicago and he could pique their interest as a physical outside receiver for either Rodgers or Jordan Love.

Baltimore Ravens

Are the Ravens ever not looking for wide receiver help? Like the Packers, they have to figure out their quarterback situation first with Lamar Jackson, but Robinson’s size and physicality as an outside receiver would be unique to Baltimore’s wideout room, which is barren following the trade of Marquise Brown. Rashod Bateman is their only somewhat reliable receiver who’s under contract in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire