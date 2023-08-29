6 potential roster cuts who could help the Steelers

Our friends over at Touchdown Wire reached out to all of the Wire editors to offer up one potential surprise cut for each team. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, we opted for defensive tackle Montravius Adams. But in going over the list, we’ve put together the six guys who if released would be of interest to the steelers along with the commentary straight from the guys who know them the best.

Atlanta Falcons: OL Jalen Mayfield

The Falcons picked Mayfield in the third round of the 2021 draft and he was immediately forced into the starting lineup due to injuries and a general lack of roster depth at the time. The former Michigan offensive tackle started 16 games at left guard during his rookie season, often looking out of position and lost in pass protection. Mayfield missed the entire 2022 season due to injury, but he’s been competing for the swing tackle spot in training camp. While Mayfield’s versatility has kept him in the mix, his pass protection issues may ultimately cost him a roster spot. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

A second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Onwuzurike showed some promise and considerable athletic potential as a rookie. However, he missed the 2022 season after undergoing back surgery. Onwuzurike is healthy again but has been outplayed by lesser-known players like Benito Jones and Christian Covington in training camp. There is still potential with Onwuzurike, but he might have to explore that with another team. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Green Bay Packers: OL Royce Newman

Newman was a fourth-round pick in 2021 who has started 22 games over the last two seasons, but the Packers are so deep along the offensive line that Newman, who has been too inconsistent over the last two years, can’t feel safe. It’s possible the Packers will search around for a trade partner because many teams are hurting for offensive line help. The roster battle could come down to Newman vs. 2022 third-round pick Sean Rhyan, who has improved significantly in Year 2 after a disappointing and suspension-shortened rookie season. If there’s a surprise cut in Green Bay, expect it along the offensive line or at safety, where the Packers have multiple veterans (Tarvarus Moore, Jonathan Owens, Dallin Leavitt) competing for roster spots. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Robertson is the only remaining player left from the 2020 draft that featured Henry Ruggs and Damon Arnette as first-round picks. Robertson has managed to stay on the roster for the last three years, but his time could be up in 2023 as he’s struggled in camp and the preseason. Robertson doesn’t have the size to play on the outside, but he’s not their top slot cornerback option either. He dropped an easy interception in Week 2 of the preseason and the Rams continued to attack him through the air. Robertson is one of the most productive cornerbacks in college football history, but his lack of size has been a major problem in the NFL. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

New England Patriots: RB/WR Ty Montgomery

Initially, Ty Montgomery appeared to be a roster lock, but for the second straight year, he suffered a training camp injury that might have knocked him out of the running. Even at age 30, he’s still a talented player capable of serving as both a running back and receiver. But in his absence, the landscape has changed on the Patriots’ roster. The team went out and signed Ezekiel Elliott, who can run and catch passes out of the backfield. New England is also deep at receiver with rookie wideouts Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte working their way into the roster conversation. That all could leave Montgomery as the odd man out. – Jordy McElroy, Patriots Wire

New York Giants: S Bobby McCain

When the Giants lost former team captain Julian Love to the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, they immediately set out to replace him. Veteran Bobby McCain was the guy they zeroed in on, signing him to a $1.4 million contract. However, the team’s youth movement at safety has altered plans a bit and McCain is no longer the roster lock many assumed he was just a month ago. Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton and Nick McCloud have all played well this summer and although he’s strong against the run, McCain could be the odd-man out. Some may have expected wide receiver Sterling Shepard to be named here, but he’s more of a 53-man roster lock than a potential surprise cut. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

