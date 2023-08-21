6 potential replacements for injured Bears LG Teven Jenkins

The Chicago Bears have been able to avoid major injuries this summer, but that luck has finally run out with left guard Teven Jenkins.

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are preparing to be without Jenkins in the first month of the regular season. Jenkins is expected to miss six weeks, per Biggs, which means he would probably miss at least three games.

It’s a devastating blow for an offensive line that hasn’t been able to develop continuity with Nate Davis also missing time, and with Cody Whitehair now out. But Jenkins is also arguably the team’s best offensive lineman. Unfortunately, Jenkins just can’t stay healthy. He’s yet to play an entire season since being drafted in 2021.

The good news is it sounds like Jenkins will only miss three games, which is better than the alternative. That could give us a look at some younger players on the roster, who could get an opportunity in his place.

Here are some potential replacements for Jenkins if he misses time into the regular season.

Dalton Risner

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

There were already depth concerns along the offensive line, so perhaps this Jenkins injury will help general manager Ryan Poles address two needs in one with the addition of a veteran free agent. Former Broncos guard Dalton Risner was the first outside name to pop up among fans as a replacement for Jenkins, and it would be a good fit for Chicago. Risner, 28, has started 62 games in his four-year career with Denver, and he’d be a solid fill-in if Jenkins misses a few games to start the year. But, even after Jenkins returns, Risner would address those depth concerns.

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

While the Bears should see what they have in Ja’Tyre Carter or Alex Leatherwood at this point, it feels like when Lucas Patrick is healthy that he’ll be the guy at left guard in place of Jenkins. Patrick has been the primary reserve along the interior of the offensive line, but he’s also had his struggles with injuries since signing with Chicago in 2022. Patrick might be the immediate answer, if healthy, to fill in for Jenkins at left guard. But there are other, younger options on the roster that deserve a look.

Ja'Tyre Carter

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps Jenkins’ replacement is already on the roster. Carter, a seventh-round pick last year, has been impressive this summer as he’s filled in for Nate Davis throughout training camp and preseason. Carter has impressed as a run blocker and held up well in pass protection, seeing starting right guard reps in the first preseason game. But Carter has been focusing exclusively at right guard, which means there could be another in-house option. Still, if the Bears want to go with their best five, Carter should get the nod.

Alex Leatherwood

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

If the Bears are true to their depth chart, Leatherwood would be the next man up for Chicago. Leatherwood has been working at left guard this summer behind Jenkins, and he took first-team reps when Jenkins missed time earlier in training camp. Leatherwood has been a consistent player this preseason, allowing just one QB pressure in 49 pass-blocking reps. The Bears claimed Leatherwood off waivers last summer, and this would be the perfect opportunity for Chicago to see what they have and unlock the potential in the former first-round pick out of Alabama.

Cody Whitehair

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

This seems like the least likely option considering the Bears have been planning on Cody Whitehair being the center with Patrick serving as the primary reserve along the interior. Chicago needs to find consistency along the offensive line, and changing centers — slotting Patrick at center and Whitehair at left guard — wouldn’t do that. But Whitehair did play left guard last season before moving back to center this offseason after the addition of Davis. Whitehair is certainly an option, but he’s not the most realistic of the bunch.

Waiver wire pickup

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears don’t have to panic and run out and sign a veteran in free agency. With roster cuts a week away, Chicago is sitting atop the waiver wire order, where they’ll have their choice of players. Every year, there are some big-name players who are surprise roster cuts. Just last summer, the Bears landed Leatherwood and cornerbacks Josh Blackwell and Jaylon Jones, among others. And that was being seventh in the waiver order. Now, Poles will get top priority, which could include finding an impact guard.

