6 potential landing spots for QB Cam Newton after leaving the Patriots

During the Tuesday morning rush to get rosters down to 53 players, it was reported that the New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton making him a free agent.

While New England thinks they have found what’s next for them in the form of rookie Mac Jones, Newton is looking for a job somewhere else in the league. The former MVP still believes he has enough in the tank to be a team’s starter, but it appears that the QB1 jobs are mostly settled. He might have to be a little creative to earn a starting role.

These situations may be ones to watch as potential landing spots for the quarterback.

Houston Texans

There have been rumors left and right that the Houston Texans are looking to trade Deshaun Watson for the right price. Whether that be to Miami or another team, that would leave a hole on their depth chart. If Watson were to move, it would leave a quarterback room with Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel, and Davis Mills. Those are three signal-callers with different levels of success, but none of them are really all that exciting. Newton could come in and replace Driskel, helping out Taylor until Mills is ready to get a shot.

Washington Football Team

This connection to Ron Rivera seems to be one that keeps getting tossed out there. Newton's former head coach in Carolina has an interesting group in Washington with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen, and Steven Montez. Fitzpatrick is the starter this season, but Heinicke showed a little flash in last year's run to the playoffs. Allen was with Rivera in Carolina, so he's in that same boat with Newton. If Rivera still has the fondness for a guy who helped him get to a Super Bowl, he may take a shot just to see, especially because you never know what type of Fitzpatrick play you're going to get.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars made waves this past week when they sent backup Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia for a late-round pick. Trevor Lawrence has been named the starter and current backup C.J. Beathard played pretty well in preseason. However, when Cam Newton was coming out of high school it was Urban Meyer who recruited him to Florida. If it weren't for an off-field issue that forced Newton to transfer, the quarterback could've competed with Tim Tebow for the starting job, as they were two of the best quarterbacks in college football. There was clearly some attraction to each other back in the day. Maybe that can draw him to Jacksonville.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos had a quarterback competition this preseason that saw Teddy Bridgewater take over for Drew Lock as the team's starter. With that being said, it didn't seem like they were enamored with either guy. If they could bring in Newton for cheap, he could have a chance to compete for that job in practice and maybe start down the line. Put Newton in with a group of talent that includes Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Noah Fant and there's a chance he recaptures some of that MVP magic.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are obviously not sold on Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback with the Watson rumors. Is that because they really like Watson or because they know Tagovailoa isn't the guy? That we don't know. Brian Flores has probably spent some time speaking with Belichick over the last year and knows exactly what he can do for the culture of a team as a leader. At worst, Newton can join Jacoby Brissett in the quarterback room that would be the deepest in the league.

Retirement

Unfortunately for Newton, this release comes at the end of preseason where a lot of these decisions have already been made for at least the year. He didn't look great during his lone season with New England, and his preseason performance wasn't anything that would have a team salivating to sign him. At this point in his career, with a clear drop-off in his play and the injuries that have slowed him down, it feels like this may be the end of Newton's time in the NFL.

