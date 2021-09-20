6 potential free agent signings the Steelers should consider right now
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Pittsburgh Steelers lines are in trouble. After two games they have an offensive line that isn’t getting better and a defensive line decimated by injuries. Here are six free agents the Steelers should consider this week to help both sides of the line of scrimmage.
OT Mitchell Schwartz
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
The health of Mitchell Schwartz is the key to this but if his back is healthy, he's one of the most consistent right tackles in the NFL.
DT Geno Atkins
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh has spent a long time trying to slow down Geno Atkins and he would be a welcome addition to replace Tyson Alualu.
OT Russell Okung
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
I'm not sure how much Russell Okung wants to play anymore but if the Steelers could motivate him to get back on the field he would be an upgrade.
NT Beau Allen
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Beau Allen is a pure nose tackle prospect who does a nice job eating up blockers and helping the guys behind him.
OT Ricky Wagner
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Ricky Wagner is a natural right tackle and is just sitting out there in free agency. He would easily be the best offensive tackle on the roster from the minute he was signed.
DT P.J. Hall
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Hall is a powerful run stopper and former second-round pick. He started nine games for the Houston Texans last season and could add nice depth at multiple spots.
1
1