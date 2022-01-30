6 potential free-agent fits for Cardinals in Bengals-Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals and their fans must watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battle on Sunday for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

But there are some players on both teams who will be free agents this offseason and could fill important needs for the Cardinals.

In the first of the two conference championships, check out who could be nice free-agent fits for the Cardinals in 2022.

Bengals G Quinton Spain

The Cardinals could use help at guard in the offseason. Spain is 30 years old and starts at left guard for Cincinnati. He will be a free agent.

In the league since 2015 when he entered the league as an undrafted free agent, the 6-4, 330-pounder has been a starter for the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Bengals.

Bengals CB Eli Apple

The Cardinals will want to address the cornerback position in free agency. Apple has bounced around the league a bit since he was drafted in the first round in 2016 by the New York Giants, but he has been a starter pretty much his entire career. He starts for the Bengals and will be a free agent at 26 years old.

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard

Hubbard was a third-round pick by the Bengals in 2018. He will be a free agent. The Cardinals have questions at the edge as Chandler Jones is scheduled to hit free agency. Hubbard starts for the Bengals and had 7.5 sacks this season and has 24 in four seasons.

Bengals DT B.J. Hill

Larry Ogunjobi is out for the rest of the playoffs and could be a nice fit to beef up the Cardinals’ defensive interior, but Hill also gives some options. He only started two games this season but had 5.5 sacks, tying his career high.

Chiefs DT Jarran Reed

Reed can be a force. He could replace Jordan Phillips if they move on from him. He has had as many as 10.5 sacks in a season. He had 2.5 for the Chiefs, starting all 17 regular-season games.

Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward

Ward has been a starter for the Chiefs the last three seasons. The Cardinals will need help at cornerback.

