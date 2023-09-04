6 potential first-time Pro Bowlers for the Seahawks in 2023

The Seahawks sent four players to the Pro Bowl last year, including first-timers in starting quarterback Geno Smith and rookie cornerback Riq Woolen. Returning all-stars kicker Jason Myers and free safety Quandre Diggs also joined the contingent from Seattle.

Thanks to two strong NFL draft classes in a row, the team could wind up sending several players to the Pro Bowl this year, including a few first-timers. Here are six who might have a chance.

LT Charles Cross

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

RT Abe Lucas

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

RB Ken Walker

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

OLB Uchenna Nwosu

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

CB Devon Witherspoon

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

More Seahawks Wire stories

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seahawks 2023 53-man roster tracker

Seahawks 2023 practice squad tracker

4 key Seattle players to watch Week 1

Every NFL team’s biggest surprise cut

Lumen Field voted NFL’s No. 1 stadium

Sherman: Belichick deserves more criticism

2 Seattle safeties reach injury settlements

Rams WR Cooper Kupp is day-to-day

Geno Smith shares what he’s been reading

Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams Week 1

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire