6 potential first-time Pro Bowlers for the Seahawks in 2023
The Seahawks sent four players to the Pro Bowl last year, including first-timers in starting quarterback Geno Smith and rookie cornerback Riq Woolen. Returning all-stars kicker Jason Myers and free safety Quandre Diggs also joined the contingent from Seattle.
Thanks to two strong NFL draft classes in a row, the team could wind up sending several players to the Pro Bowl this year, including a few first-timers. Here are six who might have a chance.
LT Charles Cross
RT Abe Lucas
RB Ken Walker
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
OLB Uchenna Nwosu
CB Devon Witherspoon
