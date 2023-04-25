6 potential first-round trade partners for the New Orleans Saints

Will the New Orleans Saints trade again in the NFL draft? That’s a real possibility, and their history under general manager Mickey Loomis suggests they would be looking to move up, not down. New Orleans has always been aggressive with Loomis on the phone, and there’s little to suggest he’ll change his approach in 2023.

But it takes two to tango, and the Saints would need to identify potential trade partners well ahead of time in case the right situation presents itself. Here’s a look at six teams who could be talked into trading back on draft day:

Washington Commanders

First round pick: No. 16

The Commanders are in a bad way, sitting rudderless without a viable quarterback in the crowded NFC East. Their second- and third-round picks are spaced pretty far apart at Nos. 47 and 97, so they could use another selection or two to get this roster ready to compete. They also traded with the Saints on draft day last year (helping New Orleans move from Nos. 16 to 11 so they could pick Chris Olave) so they could be open to dealing again.

Detroit Lions

First round picks: Nos. 6 and 18

The Lions are likely staying put with their first pick from the Los Angeles Rams, but they could be looking to move down from No. 18. They also own second-round picks at Nos. 48 and 55 so their motive may instead center on getting more picks in 2024. If Detroit doesn’t pick a quarterback early and instead starts Jared Goff another year, having that stockpile to lean on next offseason so they can maneuver for a passer might be worthwhile. Lions head coach Dan Campbell still has a lot of ties to New Orleans and it’s easy to see both sides cutting a deal in the right scenario.

New England Patriots

First round pick: No. 14

You would think the Patriots want to stay in prime position for a top-15 prospect, but they’ve always been open to moving down and adding future picks, and that could be the case again this year. Mickey Loomis has shaken hands with Bill Belichick on a lot of trades over the years, including first-round deals in 2008, 2011, and 2017.

Seattle Seahawks

First round picks: Nos. 5 and 20

The Seahawks have an abundance of picks after trading Russell Wilson last year, including a pair of second rounders (at Nos. 37 and 52). They’re also a team that often trades further down. So like Detroit, they could get a valuable player at the top of the first round and then look to bail out of their following first-round selection. The Saints have dealt with them in the past, too.

Baltimore Ravens

First round pick: No. 22

The Ravens only own five picks after making a series of trades last season to surround Lamar Jackson with a Super Bowl-contending roster (which they promptly squandered by refusing to pay him what he’s worth in a long-term extension, but that’s another discussion). They’re also short a second-round pick because of that wheeling and dealing. They won’t get a second rounder back from the Saints in moving back just seven slots, but they could add some mid-round picks to restock the depth chart.

Minnesota Vikings

First round pick: No. 23

Few general managers have traded down as eagerly as Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has in recent years, and this is an opportunity for him to move back and get more picks from a team that’s always open to selling them off. The Saints shouldn’t need to give up too many assets to climb just six spots, but they’ve overpaid before. Maybe some weird mid-round pick swaps get considered to ensure the value exchanged makes sense.

