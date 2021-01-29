6 potential cap casualties for the Rams this offseason

This offseason will present a lot of challenges for teams across the NFL with the salary cap set to drop by as much as $23 million. There will be a lot of restructuring taking place and a bunch of cap casualties as teams attempt to get under the cap this summer.

The Rams will certainly be among those teams that have to make some tough decisions with players currently on their roster, needing to either restructure or cut veterans in order to free up cap space.

Here are six players who could be cut by the Rams in an attempt to clear cap space. In other words, they could be cap casualties in 2021.

ILB Kenny Young

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cap savings: $2.18 million Young came over in the trade for Marcus Peters two seasons ago, and he hasn’t exactly been an impactful player for the Rams. He had a pick-six against the Patriots this season, but outside of that, he’s been mostly a non-factor in Los Angeles. Cutting him at any point this offseason will save the Rams $2.18 million, which is a significant amount, especially considering the salary cap is set to drop next season. In 16 games for the Rams this year, he made 52 tackles (three for a loss), had one sack and broke up two passes with one interception. His overall grade at PFF was just 41.6, which doesn’t reflect well on the former Ravens linebacker. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Rams cut him before camp.

RT Rob Havenstein

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Pre-June 1 savings: $5.17 million Post-June 1 savings: $6.75 million Havenstein has firmly locked up the starting right tackle spot, a job he’s held for the last six years. He really struggled in 2019, partly due to injury, but he bounced back nicely this season with a strong performance. PFF gave him an overall grade of 80.0 despite allowing four sacks and committing five penalties. What makes Havenstein a potential cap casualty is the savings that would come with letting him go. If he’s cut before June 1, the Rams would save $5.17 million from his $8.33 million cap hit. After June 1, that 2021 savings jumps to $6.75 million – the highest savings of any player on the team besides Andrew Whitworth ($7 million). With Bobby Evans, David Edwards and Tremayne Anchrum all on the roster and capable of playing right tackle, the Rams have cheaper options available if saving money is the top priority.

Story continues

C Brian Allen

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Cap savings: $920K There’s an outside chance Allen could be the Rams’ starting center next season if Austin Blythe leaves in free agency and Allen improves in practice. But in all likelihood, the Rams will be looking elsewhere for their starter in the middle. They can cut Allen at any point in the offseason and save $920,000. That’s not a huge amount, but again, with the salary cap decreasing, every dollar counts. Allen looked overmatched as the starter in 2019 and he has a lot to prove if he’s going to earn the job back next season.

ILB Micah Kiser

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Cap savings: $850K Kiser battled through injuries this season and missed seven games, eventually leading to Troy Reeder becoming the starter at inside linebacker. This is a position group that needs a lot of help and if Raheem Morris wants to either bring in guys he’s coached before or simply doesn’t see Kiser as a starter, a cut could be coming. By releasing Kiser, the Rams would save $850,000. An early-round pick will cost a bit more than that if the Rams take the draft route to find a starter, but regardless of how they address the position, improvements are needed. The Rams will probably hold onto Kiser for another year, but there are financial benefits to releasing him.

OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Cap savings: $920K Okoronkwo has only been a backup for the last two seasons after missing his entire rookie year in 2018 due to a foot injury. He has 2.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits to his name in 20 games played, which isn’t exactly the impact Los Angeles was hoping for from its former fourth-round pick. The Rams need a lot of help at outside linebacker if they can’t re-sign Leonard Floyd, and there probably won’t be a better opportunity for Okoronkwo to contribute than in 2021. But given the Rams’ penchant for bringing in big edge rushers (Terrell Lewis, Justin Hollins, Derek Rivers and Floyd), he may no longer fit the mold of their vision at outside linebacker.

NT A’Shawn Robinson

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Pre-June 1 savings: $750K Post-June 1 savings: $3.75 million Robinson would be a more surprising cut for the Rams. He was just signed last offseason and only played half the year in 2020, backing up Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Michael Brockers. None of those players are going anywhere, which means Robinson will likely remain a backup in 2021. He still carries value as a stout run defender, but is he worth a $5.25 million cap hit to be a backup? That may be hard for the Rams to justify in this cap-strapped year. A post-June 1 cut benefits the Rams much more, adding $3 million to their cap savings compared to a pre-June 1 release.

1

1