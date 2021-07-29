6 position battles to watch for the Cardinals in training camp

The Arizona Cardinals have begun training camp and held their first practice Wednesday. It is the official beginning of some position battles. Some are for starting jobs and some are for rotational jobs.

Which are the more prominent battles to watch in camp?

Right guard

This is the one starting job up for grabs on the offensive line. Kliff Kingsbury said four guys were being considered. Veteran Brian Winters, brought in as a free agent, Justin Murray, who started at the end of the year there, and Josh Jones, their 2020 third-round pick, will be in the mix. Max Garcia was also named back in minicamp but likely will be the team's backup center now that Lamont Gaillard has been released.

Starting RB

Chase Edmonds is presumed to be the lead back this season but James Conner is also a starting-caliber back. They are going to compete for playing time.

Outside linebacker

Chandler Jones is back from injury and they added J.J. Watt, who will slide over the edge in some sub packages. That leaves the other outside linebacker opposite Jones in base downs up for grabs. Devon Kennard is back and healthy. He was the starter at the beginning of last season but saw his spot in the rotation taken by Markus Golden after he was acquired via trade. Golden re-signed this offseason, so it will be a battle for those base defense snaps.

WR4

The Cardinals are set at three receiver positions. When they go with four-receiver sets, the question is whether second-round pick Rondale Moore is the guy or will Andy Isabella hold him off. Moore appears to be the type of player the Cardinals hope Isabella can be.

Backup quarterback

The Cardinals brought in Colt McCoy this offseason as a free agent, presumably to be Kyler Murray's backup. However, Streveler beat out Brett Hundley last year. Hundley stayed on the roster because of salary guarantees, but McCoy does not have those in his contract. If Streveler has a strong camp and preseason again, he could supplant McCoy or at least make it so the Cardinals feel like they have to keep three quarterbacks on the roster for the second year in a row.

Inside linebacker

The Cardinals drafted Zaven Collins 16th overall this year and declared he would be their Week 1 starter. That is where Jordan Hicks has started the last two seasons. Hicks is ready to compete and Collins is going to be challenged. It probably isn't a fair battle but Hicks could make it very difficult to keep him off the field.

