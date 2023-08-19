6 position battles to watch as Bears battle the Colts

The Chicago Bears will face the Indianapolis Colts in the second week of the preseason after a pair of joint practices earlier this week.

Head coach Matt Eberflus revealed quarterback Justin Fields and select starters won’t play in this second preseason game after joint practices against the Colts. That should give others further down the depth chart opportunities to boost their stock, be it for a roster spot or starting job.

Here’s a look at six position battles to watch as the Bears face the Colts in the second preseason game.

Cornerback

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Tyrique Stevenson certainly appears to have the edge in the battle with fellow rookie Terell Smith for the starting outside cornerback job opposite Jaylon Johnson. Stevenson had a solid debut in the preseason opener, where he led the team with seven tackles and showcased his physicality. Smith was sidelined with an injury, but he was back at practice this week, an indication we could see him on the field Saturday. Can Smith make a push to unseat Stevenson for that starting job?

Running back

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie running back Roschon Johnson had an impressive preseason debut, where he showcased his contact balance, playmaking ability and unique skillset in extended action against the Titans. Johnson’s performance earned him some reps with the first-team offense in practice this week, an indication he could give Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman a run for their money. All eyes will be on these three running backs in their second preseason action of the summer, where we’ll see if someone makes a statement in the battle for the lead back job.

Wide receiver

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears’ top trio of receivers are set with DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool. And with rookie Tyler Scott expected to occupy the fourth spot, that leaves two jobs up for grabs between Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones Jr. and Dante Pettis. Although, St. Brown feels like a safe bet to land one of those spots. Jones won’t play due to an undisclosed injury that isn’t believed to be serious. But it doesn’t help his case for a roster spot, especially after muffing a punt in the preseason opener. Jones won’t have a chance to redeem himself. Instead, Pettis has an opportunity to push ahead with his performance both on offense and special teams.

Defensive end

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

The Bears revamped their edge rusher group with the additions of Yannick Ngakoue, DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green. Ngakoue and Walker will be the starters off the edge, but there’s plenty of competition for those final roster spots behind them. Trevis Gipson and Terrell Lewis are among the roster bubble players looking to prove themselves. Both are coming off strong performances in the preseason opener, with Lewis registering a team-high two sacks with Gipson totaling another of the team’s eight sacks. Gipson and Lewis will need another strong performance as they battle for a roster spot with roster cuts just around the corner.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears overhauled the linebacker room this offseason with the additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. They also return Jack Sanborn, who impressed as a rookie last year. But rookie Noah Sewell has been making a strong case this summer for additional reps, pushing Sanborn for the starting SAM linebacker spot. There are also some recent new additions to the roster, including Mykal Walker and Davion Taylor, looking to secure a roster spot and contribute. The linebacker group is definitely worth monitoring over the next two preseason games.

Quarterback

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no question that Justin Fields is the starter heading into the season, but there could be questions about his backup. P.J. Walker hasn’t had the strongest training camp, and he struggled in the preseason opener (he was the lowest-graded offensive player for Chicago). Could that open the door for a battle for the QB2 spot? It would take strong outings from Nathan Peterman or Tyson Bagent — and another brutal performance from Walker — for that to happen. If anything, there could be a battle for the QB3 spot, as Bagent has been impressing.

