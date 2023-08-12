6 position battles to watch as Bears battle the Titans

The Chicago Bears open the preseason against the Tennessee Titans Saturday at Soldier Field, which gives us our first live-action Bears football in seven months.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said we should see select starters for a limited number of reps, including quarterback Justin Fields. But the preseason will also serve as the main stage for several position battles, where players have a chance to boost their stock whether it’s for a starting job or roster spot.

Here’s a look at six position battles to watch as the Bears face the Titans in the preseason opener.

Running back

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Bears will most likely operate by a committee approach at running back, but there’s a battle for the lead back role. At this point, it feels like Khalil Herbert’s job to lose. But D’Onta Foreman has certainly been giving him a run for his money during training camp. Then there’s rookie Roschon Johnson, who is looking to make up for lost time after missing some practices with an injury. The preseason will give us a good look at what each of these running backs can do, and we’ll see who stands out above the rest.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

One of the most intriguing battles developing this summer is at cornerback between rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith. They’re competing for the starting job opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside, and they’ve both impressed during training camp. Even if Smith doesn’t suit up — as he’s been sidelined by injury for a few practices — this gives Stevenson an opportunity to take a step forward in the competition.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears overhauled the linebacker room this offseason with the additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. Then there’s fifth-round rookie Noah Sewell, who has been impressing throughout training camp. Sewell is battling with Jack Sanborn for the starting SAM linebacker role, and he’s certainly made it a true competition. Sewell has taken advantage of his extended opportunities, due to injuries, and a strong preseason performance could help push him into the role.

Wide receiver

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Bears’ top three wide receivers are set with DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, but there’s plenty of competition behind them for the final three roster spots. One of those should be rookie Tyler Scott, which would leave two up for grabs between Velus Jones Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis. Given the starters will only see limited reps in this preseason opener, there will be plenty of opportunities for these wideouts to make an impression and help boost their stock.

Defensive end

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have essentially overhauled their edge rusher group with the additions of Yannick Ngakoue, DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green. Ngakoue and Walker will be the starters off the edge, but there’s plenty of competition for those final roster spots behind him. Green has had a strong camp, and he figures to land one. Terrell Lewis has been one of the standout performers this summer, and he’ll look to boost his stock with an impressive preseason. Then there’s former starter Trevis Gipson, who was buried on the unofficial depth chart and finds himself fighting for a roster spot. The preseason presents a good opportunity for players to make a strong impression.

Quarterback

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There’s no disputing Justin Fields is QB1 heading into the 2023 season, but there’s an interesting battle happening for that third quarterback spot between veteran Nathan Peterman and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent. Both are expected to get extensive reps in the preseason, where Bagent will look to unseat Peterman for QB3 — whether the Bears elect to carry three quarterbacks (due to the new emergency quarterback rule) or simply stash him on the practice squad.

