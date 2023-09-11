6 players to watch in Jets vs. Bills AFC East showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As riveting as Week 1 has been, we might not have yet reached the climax.

The New York Jets will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, and as long as it doesn't end like last night's game at MetLife Stadium, the NFL world should be in for a treat.

Aaron Rodgers is set to make his debut in a different shade of green now that he's away from the Green Bay Packers for the first time in his 17-year career. The Jets boasted an all-around roster last season under head coach Robert Saleh, but lacked an elite signal caller that could move the needle. Rodgers, a Super Bowl winner and four-time league MVP, checks those boxes.

On the flip side, Josh Allen is hoping to finally lift the Buffalo Bills into the Super Bowl after continuous playoff losses. He'll need to shed his turnover-prone status to get there, and such a foe should be an intriguing test to see how far he's come, if at all.

But Rodgers and Allen are just a few names to keep tabs on for Monday's game. Let's delve into six:

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

On his night, he's arguably the best quarterback in the game bar Patrick Mahomes. The Jets are banking on him to be that guy at a high level week in and week out. His resume has shown he can do it, and he has better skill players around him this season than he had in recent years with Green Bay that ultimately played a role in his departure. Rodgers also is back working with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, so it'll be interesting to see how they fare in Week 1.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

As elite as Allen's skill set is, he has one major con to his game compared to other top quarterbacks who have led their teams to Super Bowl appearances in recent years: turnovers. The best quarterbacks supply elite production without coughing up the ball too often. That remains an unfortunate component in the 27-year-old's system, as last season he threw 14 picks (second most in his career) and fumbled eight times (career high). If the Bills really want to be taken seriously for the title, it starts with Allen taking care of the ball more seriously.

Dalvin Cook, New York Jets

The Jets have countless players on offense worth highlighting. Garrett Wilson could be in for a serious sophomore season; Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman Jr. could also be in for bumps in production; and the running back room looks robust. We'll dive into the latter, as Cook's free-agent addition was an underrated pickup with Breece Hall and Michael Carter serving as additional options. Cook is coming off a 264-rush, 1,173-yard, eight-touchdown campaign with Minnesota, and he can make plays as a route runner, too. He's a great workhorse option to relieve the load off Rodgers' shoulders.

Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills

We know Stefon Diggs is likely to do his thing when he gets targets, but the Bills need more than just him to be a threat. So, Davis, the 24-year-old receiver, gets the nod here given his importance to Allen and Co. reaching the next level. He needs to be more involved and consistent, which he's proved he can do in playoff scenarios. But if the Jets try to double Diggs and lower his production, Davis needs to step up and make the Jets rethink their thought process.

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Gardner was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year last season and it was very much deserved. The No. 4 overall pick immediately stepped into the spotlight and shined throughout the season, playing as if he was a 10-year veteran rather than a rookie with eyes like deer in headlights. He'll likely face a heavy dose of the Diggs matchup, so let's see how he fares now that there's also a year's worth of NFL film on him.

Leonard Floyd, Buffalo Bills

If the Bills want to disrupt Rodgers' flow, they need to make him uncomfortable and pressure him consistently. They won't have Von Miller to help do so, but Floyd, a new addition to the defensive line, could be key. He collected nine sacks last season with the Los Angeles Rams that actually would've led the Bills. Miller had eight in 12 games while Greg Rousseau, who will also play a pivotal role opposite Floyd on the D-line, also accumulated eight but in 13 games. It's easier said than done given how fast Rodgers' release can be, but his mobility at 39 is something they can exploit.