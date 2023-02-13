6 players from the Super Bowl the Commanders should target in free agency

Super Bowl LVII is in the books, and one month from now, the NFL will begin a new league year.

For the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, that means several key players will hit unrestricted free agency unless their teams can work out a deal over the next four weeks.

There were some big-time free agents for both teams in the Super Bowl. The Eagles had Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry, T.J. Edwards and Isaac Seumalo among their key free agents. For the Chiefs, Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is a free agent.

Obviously, the Washington Commanders could use several of these players. However, it’s unclear how much the Commanders will spend this offseason with a potential ownership change. But, there is some top talent available at key positions of need for Washington from the Super Bowl.

While we know the Commanders can’t sign them all, we look at six players they should target next month.

Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr.

This one is doubtful. While Orlando Brown Jr. is better than Washington’s current left tackle, Charles Leno Jr., the Commanders would like to beef up the interior of their offensive line. But, if they wanted to make a statement, sign Brown, move Leno to the right side, and use the draft to fix the interior. You improve multiple positions at once with this strategy. Brown isn’t Trent Williams, but he’s a very good NFL offensive tackle.

Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie

Andrew Wylie is the player many Kansas City fans would call the weak link of its offensive line. If Washington signed Wylie, it would likely be to play him inside at guard. Wylie would be better inside. However, he would still represent an upgrade at right tackle for the Commanders. Wylie is battle-tested and versatile. Wylie was outstanding in the Super Bowl win over the Eagles.

Eagles RG Isaac Seumalo

You want to hit the Eagles where it hurts, then take away from their offensive line. Seumalo is a fine starter at right guard. He will be costly in free agency, likely more than the Commanders want to pay, but he’d step right in and become a linchpin for Washington’s rebuilt offensive line.

Eagles T Andre Dillard

We really do not know a lot about Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard. A 2019 first-round pick, Dillard has been a disappointment for the Eagles. Injuries have played a role. Dillard began his career as a reserve, starting four games due to injuries. In 2020, he was lost in training camp due to a torn bicep. He competed for the starting left tackle position in 2021 and lost out to Jordan Mailata. Over the past two seasons, he’s served as a top backup at both tackle positions and enters free agency, having never played more than 35% of Philadelphia’s offensive snaps in a season. He played only 37 offensive snaps in 2022.

Dillard is an intriguing free agent at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, and only 27 years old. He isn’t going to cost a ton and still offers a high upside. This is the kind of player Washington should certainly target.

LB T.J Edwards

T.J. Edwards would be a big addition to Washington’s defense. A fast and instinctive middle linebacker, Washington could play him alongside Jamin Davis and have a pair of athletic playmakers at the second level. Edwards has improved every season and had a career year in 2022. He will be costly, but nothing like Tremaine Edmunds.

CB James Bradberry

Perhaps the third time is the charm? Ron Rivera drafted James Bradberry in Carolina. In 2020, he watched the Giants sign Bradberry in free agency. In 2022, after Bradberry was released in a salary-cap move, Bradberry landed with the Eagles. Now, with an opening at cornerback, could Rivera target his former draft pick? Washington needs a cornerback and would be wise to fill that hole in the draft. However, if you could land Bradberry on a shorter deal, like two years, then you can free up the draft to take either multiple offensive linemen, or a tight end, linebacker, or even a quarterback in the first three rounds.

