6 players in Super Bowl 56 the Jets should avoid in free agency

All eyes will be on the Super Bowl on Sunday. That should include those belonging to Joe Douglas and the Jets’ front office.

New York’s brass should be glued to the game, as there are several players playing in Los Angeles that are set to hit the open market in March. The two best teams in the NFL are strapped with talent and it would be foolish for the Jets to not want to model their franchise as the Bengals and Rams have — especially the Bengals considering their recent rebuild.

However, as talented as the Bengals and Rams are, some of their impending free agents aren’t attractive options. Here are six players the Jets should steer clear of this offseason.

Bengals: S Ricardo Allen

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Allen profiled as a fit with the Jets last offseason given his time spent with Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta. Things never came to fruition, though, and Allen landed with the Bengals. New York has a need at safety, but Allen shouldn’t be the one to fill it. He regressed this season and just turned 30. The Jets can do better.

Rams: RB Sony Michel

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

This was a renaissance season for Michel, as he rushed for 845 yards — his most since 2019 — and four touchdowns. Michel proved he can get the job done as an in-between the tackles runner with the Rams after falling out of favor with the Patriots, but he still doesn’t bring much to the table in the name of versatility. New York’s offense predicates itself on versatile running backs. Unless the Jets are looking for just a strong rusher and not much of a pass-catching weapon to give Michael Carter a blow, Michel isn’t worth going after. He’ll likely have opportunities to start elsewhere, anyway.

Bengals: OT Riley Reiff

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

This has more to do with Reiff’s age than anything else. He had a good season relative to the rest of Cincinnati’s offensive line in 2021 and didn’t show any signs of slowing down. The Iowa product turned 33 in December, though, and offensive tackles can break down out of nowhere — all it takes is one injury for things to go south in a hurry. The Jets could benefit from adding some depth at tackle, but they would be better off keeping Morgan Moses — who isn’t a spring chicken himself — or looking beyond Reiff.

Story continues

Rams: TE Johnny Mundt

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Mundt has been with the Rams since 2017 and has just six catches for 40 yards in his career. He is coming off a torn ACL suffered in October and shouldn’t be on the Jets’ radar at tight end. They need a tight end who can catch.

Bengals: CB Vernon Hargreaves III

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

There is a reason why Hargreaves III is on his third team in five years. The former first-round pick has not lived up to the hype at any point during his NFL career and only caught on with the Bengals after the lowly Texans waived him in November.

Bengals: CB Tre Flowers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Flowers has the length to play in the Jets’ defense at 6-foot-3, but he has declined at a rapid rate in coverage over the last two seasons. Flowers allowed receivers to catch 26 of the 36 passes thrown at him in 2021 and finished the season with a poor Pro Football Focus grade of 51.3. New York’s cornerback room doesn’t need Flowers.

[listicle id=677353]

1

1