6 players score in double figures as No. 21 Dayton beats Davidson

The No. 21 ranked Dayton Flyers got a balanced scoring attack Tuesday night as they beat the Davidson Wildcats, 80-66, at the UD Arena.

>>Dayton falls in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll

Koby Brea led UD with 17 points off the bench. Enoch Cheeks added 15 and DaRon Holmes II had his ninth double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kobe Elvis scored 11 while Nate Santos and Javon Bennett each had 10 points.

The Flyers made 54% of their shots, including a blistering 61% in the first half. They went 12-28 from three-point range.

Dayton improves to 22-5 overall (12-3 in the Atlantic 10).

They also moved into a tie for second place in the A-10 after Loyola Chicago lost at St. Bonaventure.

>>No. 16 Dayton loses 2nd half lead in upset loss at George Mason

The Wildcats scored the first six points of the game and led 8-4. UD scored 10 unanswered points to go up 14-8.

Cheeks added a three-pointer. Then, Brea and Bennett both scored to extend it to 21-10 with 10:14 left in the first half.

Holmes scored four points and Brea’s trey increased it to 28-12 with 7:01 to go until halftime.

The Flyers outscored 24-4 over eight minutes.

Dayton led 40-21 at halftime.

UD built its biggest advantage of the game to 54-32 at the 14:30 mark in the second half.

>>Dayton’s DaRon Holmes honored by Atlantic 10 for 5th time this season

The Flyers’ next game will be Friday night, March 1, when they travel to Chicago to play Loyola Chicago at Gentile Arena.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 8 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.