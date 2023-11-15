6 players or recruits at Texas A&M with ties to the Oregon Ducks

We are now deep into the month of November, which means the coaching carousel in the world of college football has started to churn. One of the first big firings took place this past weekend with the news that Jimbo Fisher was being let go by the Texas A&M Aggies.

While a lot of fans and media members quickly started to speculate about whether or not Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning would consider leaving Eugene for College Station, others started to question which players and former Lanning recruits the Ducks would try to pull up to Oregon via the transfer portal.

Now that Lanning disavowed any rumors vehemently on Monday night, we can whole-heartedly look at players on the current Aggies roster and their current recruiting class to see which guys have ties to Oregon. There’s absolutely no guarantee that any of them decide to leave Texas A&M, but in today’s age of college football, it’s become almost commonplace that players start to look elsewhere when a coaching staff that recruited them is removed.

So which players at Texas A&M might start looking at the Ducks once again? Here’s a look:

DL David Hicks

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Former Recruiting Profile

Rating: 5-star 0.9970 (2023)

National Ranking: 7

Position Ranking: 1

Career Stats

9 Games | 11 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Analysis: There was a real belief that on the night before National Signing Day almost a year ago, the Oregon Ducks were going to land 5-star DL David Hicks over the favorited Texas A&M Aggies. While he was expected to become an Aggie, Lanning and his staff made a late push for the blue-chipper, and there was some buzz surrounding a potential surprise commitment. From what I’ve been told by sources close to the commitment, Hicks was always leaning towards Oregon, but was facing pressure from those around him to choose Texas A&M. We will see if he decides to make his way to Oregon again in the future.

DL LT Overton

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Former Recruiting Profile

Rating: 5-star 0.9932 (2022)

National Ranking: 14

Position Ranking: 4

Career Stats

21 Games | 46 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack

Analysis: Before committing to Texas A&M back in the spring of 2022, Lebbius Overton had the Oregon Ducks among his top five schools. As a member of the 2023 class originally, Overton reclassified to 2022 and enrolled in the fall. He took multiple visits to Eugene during his recruitment, and at one point in time, it was the Ducks who were thought to be the team to beat in his recruitment. We’ll see if Lanning can try once again to get him to Eugene.

RB Rueben Owens

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Former Recruiting Profile

Rating: 5-star 0.9873 (2023)

National Ranking: 31

Position Ranking: 2

Career Stats

10 Games | 70 rushes, 232 yards, 3 TDs

Analysis: The ties between Oregon and Owens aren’t as strong as some others on this list, but the Ducks offered him back when he was among the top prospects in the nation, so it’s clear that they’ve at least had interest in the past. We will see if they attempt to grab him, should he enter the portal.

DL Shemar Stewart

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Former Recruiting Profile

Rating: 5-star 0.9945 (2022)

National Ranking: 9

Position Ranking: 3

Career Stats

22 Games | 32 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3 sacks

Analysis: This connection between Shemar Stewart and Dan Lanning goes back to when the Oregon coach was still the defensive coordinator of the Georgia Bulldogs in 2021. Stewart was very high on the Bulldogs and had them as one of his final three schools before picking the Aggies. There is a previous relationship to build on, so if Stewart is looking for a change of scenery, there is a spot in the Pacific Northwest that makes some sense.

DL Walter Nolen

Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Former Recruiting Profile

Rating: 5-star 0.9997 (2022)

National Ranking: 2

Position Ranking: 1

Career Stats

20 Games | 61 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks

Analysis: Walter Nolen is another player whose connection with Dan Lanning goes back to the Oregon coach’s days at Georgia. Nolen had the Bulldogs as one of his top three back before his commitment to the Aggies, so if he were to look for a new spot with the coaching change down in College Station, Lanning could try to make the connection.

OL Isendre Ahfua

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

2024 Recruiting Profile

Rating: 4-star (0.9337)

National Ranking: 157

Position Ranking: 7

Analysis: This is a member of the 2024 class that I think Oregon’s staff is going to start working on again, if they haven’t been already. The Seattle native was very high on the Ducks before Adrian Klemm left for a job in the NFL, and though Klemm’s departure didn’t take Oregon out of the running for Ahfua, it did slow things down. If the 4-star IOL starts to consider a flip away from the Aggies, though, there are established relationships in Eugene that he can call back on.

