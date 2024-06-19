6 players reach double-digits as Phoenix Mercury beat WNBA's top team

For three quarters, it looked like the Phoenix Mercury were overmatched against the New York Liberty, but then the fourth quarter happened.

The Liberty’s seven-point lead bolstered by a strong third quarter dissipated when the Mercury scored seven quick points, including a 3-pointer from Becca Allen. From there, the Mercury made one of the best teams in the WNBA look beatable and came away with a convincing 99-93 win at Footprint Center on Tuesday.

“We have the ability to be a good team, but we’re also gritty. That’s a good character to have if you want to be a good team,” head coach Nate Tibbetts said.

Both teams hit a high number of 3-pointers as the Liberty banked a league-record 18 3s, while the Mercury added 15. The Liberty (12-3) were significantly contained by the Mercury’s defense in the fourth quarter and went 1-for-7 from beyond the arc.

The Mercury (8-7) will travel to face the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on Saturday at 5 p.m.

An early matchup nightmare with the Liberty’s bigs

Even with Brittney Griner back on the floor, it was difficult for the Mercury to clamp down on the Liberty’s frontcourt duo of power forward Breanna Stewart and center Jonquel Jones. Instead of clogging up the middle, both were dangerous along the perimeter and knocked down seven of the Liberty’s 18 3-pointers. Stewart was perfect on all four attempts.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots a hook shot over New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) on June 18, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The duo created a matchup nightmare as the Mercury struggled to decide which player to cover. Stewart exposed some gaps in the third quarter where she scored nine points and knocked down all three 3-point attempts.

“I thought early in the first quarter, we were a little bit slow getting matched up. I liked our energy, but mentally, we weren’t there,” Tibbetts said. “To start the third, we weren’t very good. There’s no way to sugarcoat that. You can’t take possessions off against a team like this. They’re the best team in the league as far as challenging you to guard and JJ is stretching the floor, it’s a tough matchup.”

Stewart led all scorers with 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting and five steals. Jones recorded 17 points and had seven assists.

Mercury counter Liberty with depth

Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty handles the ball against Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 18, 2024 in Phoenix.

To counter the Liberty’s attack, the Mercury showed necessary depth. Six players, including the entire starting five, finished scoring in double figures.

Both Griner and Diana Taurasi led with 19 points, while Kahleah Copper and Allen had 17. Natasha Cloud added 11 and Sophie Cunningham helped the Mercury’s bench with 13.

“When you have six people in double figures, who’s beating you?” Cunningham said. “That’s a championship-type of stat line right there. They have some too, but we just beat them tonight... It’s just a matter of time, it’s all on the front of our minds. When everyone is taking their shots, who are they going to guard? You got to pick your poison.”

Even those without double figures contributed meaningful minutes, including guard Sug Sutton who challenged the Liberty defensively in the fourth quarter. Sutton’s pressure contributed to a 13-point scoring edge for the Mercury.

Coach’s challenge sparks Taurasi

Tibbetts hasn’t been afraid to use his coach’s challenge and this time helped continue the momentum in the fourth quarter.

With the Mercury up by one, Taurasi received a foul charge with 1:48 left and would’ve had her fourth foul. Tibbetts then called for a challenge that was overturned and Taurasi responded with a 3-pointer after the stoppage for a 95-91 lead.

Following the challenge, the Mercury went 7-2 down the stretch and held the Liberty to 1-for-5 on field goals.

