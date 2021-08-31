6 players most likely to improve this season, offensive cheat codes and TE draft strategies
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Andy Behrens is joined by analytics guru Cynthia Frelund from the NFL Network to answer some live fan questions, talk about the players she thinks will be most improved this season, and go over the offensive playmakers that she thinks are cheat codes.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts