6 players Jets should consider on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft

Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz Jr. (OL39) during the NFL Scouting Combine / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets bolstered their pass rush by adding Will McDonald IV in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night but still have four picks remaining as things stand. They have one selection scheduled for Friday night; a second-rounder at 43 overall.

Whom could the Jets target with this selection?

Here are their main remaining needs and potential selections at each spot:

Offensive Tackle

This was expected by many to be the Jets’ primary need heading into the draft, but went unaddressed in Day 1, which means the Jets perhaps feel confident that Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell will all be healthy in time for camp. Many experts believe they would have selected Broderick Jones with the 15th pick if the Steelers didn’t trade ahead of them to land him, though.

They could still bring in a quality rookie now to add to their depth or to groom as a future starter and Dawand Jones from Ohio State is one potential candidate with the top tackles all off the board. Jones, much like returning starter Becton, is absolutely massive at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds and could be a good option to develop behind him.

Center

The Jets went through most of the offseason without an obvious starter at center, although they did re-sign Connor McGovern earlier this week. Even so, a long-term option could be a good use of a second-round selection. No centers were selected on Day 1 but some scouts believe Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann could be potential Year 1 starters.

While Schmitz was regarded by many as the top center prospect, Tippmann could be a better fit for the Jets’ system due to his athleticism. He also started all 12 games last season which will appeal to general manager Joe Douglas as he seeks durable players to improve the continuity on the line.

Linebacker

The Jets need depth at the linebacker position and, ideally, someone with coverage abilities would be a good fit. Washington State’s Daiyan Henley is a player who has raised his stock throughout the pre-draft process and also visited with the Jets. Is he worth the 43rd pick, though?

Story continues

New York may still re-sign Kwon Alexander between now and training camp, but a Day 2 pick like Henley could represent a longer-term solution. He impressed with his coverage skills during Senior Bowl week and posted good testing numbers.



Safety

The Jets traded for Chuck Clark during the offseason, but both Clark and Jordan Whitehead are considered strong safeties, so the Jets are expected to be in the market for a rangy center fielder who can contribute in coverage.

Sydney Brown from Illinois and Ji’Ayir Brown from Penn State each racked up 10 interceptions in their college careers, which could be especially attractive to a Jets team that struggled to create turnovers after the bye week.

Defensive Tackle

The Jets re-signed Solomon Thomas and added veteran Quinton Jefferson during the offseason but also lost Nathan Shepherd and Sheldon Rankins, so they need to replenish their depth and find someone who can potentially develop into a full-time starter. Keeanu Benton from Wisconsin could be a target with their second-round pick.

Benton is an ascending player who had his best season in 2022 and was a standout during Senior Bowl week. The Jets need to bolster their interior run defense and Benton is a player who can help them in this area. He’s also developing as a disruptor in the passing game.